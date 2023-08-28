The Land
Scrutineer: World's central bankers meet at international conference

Updated August 30 2023 - 8:05am, first published August 29 2023 - 9:49am
Across equity markets, last week the S&P500 climbed 0.82pc while the NASDAQ cleared all major international indices closing on Friday up 2.26pc for the week. Picture via Tech Daily on Unsplash
The world's central bankers met at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium last week for a three-day international conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

