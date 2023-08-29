The Land
Rangeview stud, Darkan, WA, wins reserve grand champion August shorn ewe

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
August 29 2023 - 3:00pm
Handler Jack Frost, 10, from Thalabah Merinos, Crookwell, with the reserve grand champion August shorn ewe from Rangeview stud, Darkan, WA.
Handler Jack Frost, 10, from Thalabah Merinos, Crookwell, with the reserve grand champion August shorn ewe from Rangeview stud, Darkan, WA.

A ewe from Western Australia has continued its success after being awarded reserve grand champion August shorn ewe at the Merino National Show and Sale at Dubbo last week.

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

