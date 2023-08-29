A ewe from Western Australia has continued its success after being awarded reserve grand champion August shorn ewe at the Merino National Show and Sale at Dubbo last week.
The two-year-old Poll Merino ewe hailing from Rangeview Merino and Poll Merino Stud, Darkan, WA, claimed the reserve title after taking home ribbons in the August shorn strong wool ewe at Bendigo earlier in the year, as well as at Wagin Woolorama and Williams Gateway Expo.
Jeremy King, Rangeview, said he really liked the make and shape of the ET-bred ewe, which was by Banavie 180 and out of a Rangeview ewe RV792.
"We're a fine wool stud and she's bred to the stronger side but the fact that she was stronger wasn't a concern for me because I really liked the type of ewe she was," he said.
Mr King said they run a couple of thousand stud ewes, traditionally breeding for the finer end and higher rainfall end.
"To be able to handle water and micron is important to us," he said.
"We still like a good carcase with good fibre density so we can keep our wool cut up."
While Rangeview traditionally have sold mostly in their home state of WA, Mr King said the stud has been steadily picking up clientele in the eastern states.
"We had success in Bendigo selling this year and sold some ET brothers to this ewe to three different studs in NSW and one in Victoria," he said.
The reserve champion ewe was awarded the ribbon under the eye of judge Tony Brooks, stud consultant at East Bungaree, Hallett, South Australia.
Rangeview had further success also being awarded the reserve champion medium Poll ewe.
