The International Centre for Grain and Digital Agriculture has officially opened after a red ribbon held by two drones was cut in Narrabri on Tuesday.
The centre received more than $15 million in funding from the NSW Government, University of Sydney, AGT, GRDC and the NSW Wheat Research Foundation and features digital, genetic, agronomy and soil laboratories, as well as teaching and industry briefing spaces.
NSW Wheat Research chair, Rob Long, said the project was about more than just another building.
"It is about enticing brilliant young minds and innovative thinkers to come to Narrabri to work," he said.
NSW Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty said the centre would enable the industry to grow more resilient crops essential for feeding future Australians.
"Using the hi-tech facilities, researchers will focus on adapting crops for drought tolerance, providing food security solutions, and boosting the productivity of farmers," she said.
"Farmers across the region and NSW understand that the climate is changing, and they are dealing with the consequences of that well and truly before the rest of us so it is important that we invest in research to ensure the industry is sustainable into the future."
University of Sydney Faculty of Science Dean Professor Marcel Dinger said it has been no small feat for a university six hours away to make this kind of commitment.
"This is only the beginning and we have huge aspirations as to how this building will support our research and teaching in the future."
GRDC chair John Woods said this type of infrastructure has been built for the people on the tools.
"We need to ensure that we have the best talent because we want to continue to do the best things on our farms, and not only grow this sector but also the economy."
Located at the IA Watson Grains Research Centre the facilities aim to entice post graduate students, national and international researchers as well as industry leaders to the Narrabri district.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.