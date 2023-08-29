A man has died in hospital following a single-vehicle crash in the Northern Rivers earlier this month.
Emergency services were called to Avenue Road, Ellangowan, about 20 kilometres south of Casino, after reports of a single-vehicle crash on the evening of Saturday, August 5.
A Ford ute was reportedly travelling south-west when it lost control and collided with a power pole.
The driver and sole occupant - a 43-year-old man - was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.
Richmond police officers attended the scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Police have since been notified that the man died in hospital on Saturday, August 26.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.