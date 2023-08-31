There have been two interesting developments on the renewable revolution.
There's the emergence of a plethora of pro-nuclear placards at anti-renewable demonstrations and NSW farmers adopting policy to look at nuclear as an option to decarbonise the economy.
The rushed rollout of renewables is obviously starting to fall apart. Being the unwilling host to a huge power line, I get why people are filthy about renewables in rural Australia. It's about someone else wearing the consequences and costs.
The sanctimonious inner-city elites, that are super keen on the renewables, have to start owning the solution. As a show of faith let's get some turbines on North Head.
Some years ago, the Daily Telegraph got roughly 30,000 signatures advocating for such a development. European cities have turbines in town, let's get with the program.
Yes, there may have to be some minor adjustments, the Sea Eagles may be better called the Dodos, because sea eagles would go the same way.
Twiggy Forrest's turbines in New England have only collected 24 eagles this year. Perhaps we should put the eagle fatality count on a billboard on the New England Highway.
It may help their social licence with transparent holistic reporting.
Before the NSW state election, The Greens' Sue Higginson actually conceded that New England eagle extinction was an acceptable cost to saving the planet.
The social and environmental footprint of this revolution is vast.
This has led to the point, in somewhat of a Hobson's Choice moment, that I have fielded offers from farmers across NSW to host nuclear power plants so we can avoid the mess that is being sold as the only solution.
It appears not only a gracious offer from these farmers, it may actually be an important part of the solution.
We know even Greta Thunberg is pivoting to nuclear in Europe and Bowen's contention that renewables are cheaper is being revealed as double speak.
The electrons may be cheaper to produce, but the cost of getting them to your toaster makes the cost of delivered power astronomical. Nuclear neatly fits into the current grid arrangements, so the delivered cost is less than a wind/panel-dominated generation model.
I note perceptions of nuclear are changing in national polls as well. Take note Labor.
It is clear the next election will see a distinction between the two main parties on nuclear. It will be interesting to see if the hip pocket/environmental impact of renewable argument triumphs, or the years of anti-nuclear indoctrination wins the day.
As an interim position I have a suggestion. Nuclear submarines will be tied up for a lot of their operating life in bases around the country. Keep the fire going and plug them into the grid.
