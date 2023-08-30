The Land
Paraway Pastoral's net zero emissions plans

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
August 30 2023 - 7:00pm
Setting a target to be carbon neutral by 2040 was the topic of a field day at Paraway Pastoral's Barraba district property Burindi Station on Wednesday, with more than 230 registrations received by organisers.

