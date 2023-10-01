Supported by the local branch of the Bendigo Bank and a local philanthropic bequest, the small town of Harden, has ambitions of establishing a regional art gallery featuring classical landscapes.
The idea came from the committee members of the community bank, and current president of The Harden Art Prize Inc., Rob Provan said the support of the prize is in line with the stated brief of the Bendigo Bank.
"Income is returned to shareholders," Mr Provan said.
"And the balance is to be spent supporting the local community."
Mr Provan mentioned local sporting clubs as beneficiaries, the streets of the town have been beautified through the planting of trees, and the silos at Murrumburah have been painted.
And the local philanthropic bequest, The Kruger Estate, is also providing funds for town improvements and amenities, and sporting clubs.
The latest project backed by The Kruger Estate and the Bendigo Bank is The Harden Art Prize.
Mr Provan said the acquisitive art prize is open to all, not just from the local area.
"We will give you $10,000 and we will take your painting," he said.
"We intend to have a dedicated gallery, where the paintings will be on permanent display, but at the present, we have two paintings hanging in the Bendigo Bank."
The competition started in 2022 when the first exhibition was held, followed by the exhibition in 2023.
Mr Provan said entries for the 2024 competition will open after October 1 and advised interested artists to visit hardenartprize.org for details.
"The theme is landscape, seascape, cityscape," he said.
"And they can be painted in any medium except digital."
Judges will be Susan Brindle Director of Southern Tablelands Arts, and Yvette Sal Pozzo Director of The Goulburn Regional Art Gallery.
Initial entries are sent in as photographs, with detailed description of the painting, from which 25 are selected as the finalists.
Those 25 paintings will be displayed in the old Court House in Murrumburah on April 2, 2024, with the exhibition opening on the weekends of April 6-7, and April 13-14.
