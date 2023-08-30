More than 50 per cent of the Yamburgan Shorthorn bulls offered at the annual on-property sale at Wallah, near Narrabri, on Wednesday will head interstate to King Island, TAS, VIC, QLD, SA and the NT.
Manchee Agriculture sold 50 of 52 bulls under the hammer to average $10,960, with their top priced bull, lot 10, Yamburgan Cordillo S996, being knocked down for $24,000.
A 23-month-old son of Yamburgan Monkira M14, out of Yamburgan Pendant K165, he weighed 878 kilograms and had a raw data scan of 39 centimetres for scrotal circumference, 6.6 per cent for intramuscular fat, 12 millimetres for rib fat, 20mm for P8 fat, 131 square centimetres for eye muscle area.
The Smith Family, Picton, purchased the sale topping bull alongside lot 36, 24-month-old bull Yamburgan Hewitt S624.
Manchee Agriculture principal John Manchee said he was pleased to be well supported by a number of long term clients.
"This is the toughest economic and seasonal conditions we've faced since the drought so it was tough going but there were a lot of buyers who go back three generations of families so that would have been very pleasing for my father to have witnessed," he said.
"The top priced bull was certainly an outstanding individual in his contemporary group and it is rare to see that sought of carcass ability with his structural correctness and shoulder set."
Mr Lionel Manchee passed earlier this year, aged 89 years. The catalogue read that he was a wonderful cattleman with a very sharp eye for a stud sire and the mainstay of the Yamburgan breeding program for many decades.
Peter Cappel, Bungulla Partnership purchased lot 49, Yamburgan Longreach T24 for $20,000.
A 17-month-old son of Yamburgan Bedourie P94, out of Yamburgan Mimi G14, he weighed 702kg and recorded a raw data scan of 42cm for scrotal circumference, 6.5pc for IMF, 9mm for rib fat, 12mm for P8 fat and 108sq/cm for EMA.
The bull also displayed an EPD of -0.42 for yield grade, putting him in the top 10pc of the breed, as well as the top 20pc with a stayability of 15.4 and docility of 13.8.
Mr Cappel the bull was structurally correct with lovely balance and good length.
"We've purchased a number of bulls from Yamburgan before and they are well bred with wonderful depth and quality," he said.
"The bull will be used over our heifers at Bungulla Shorthorns this year when we join our 50 heifers.
"He has length from hip to pin and walks well so we're excited."
Mr Manchee also said he really admired the bull.
"His mother has been an exceptional breeder and he is a calf that has been at the top of the drop from birth," he said.
"I really think there is a lot of stud sire potential with him."
Yamburgan Terabytes S207, son of Yamburgan Gigabytes P22, out of Yamburgan Rose N5, also sold for $20,000 to Belmore Shorthorns, Wild Dog Valley, SA.
ER & GF Flint, Kingston, SA, purchased Yamburgan Powerhouse S632 for $16,000.
J Crosler & Sons, Rapid Bay, SA, purchased Yamburgan Hewitt S627 for $10,000.
In total six bulls were sold to Doce Pty Ltd, Roma, QLD, for a triple top price of $12,000 to average $10,000.
Two bulls purchased by the Clemon family, Wongi Pastoral Co for $10,000 each, will head south to King Island.
The sale was conducted by Nurtien, Narrabri and HMA, Narrabri, with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
