The grand champion March-shorn ram at the 2023 Rabobank National Merino Sheep Show and Ram Sale at Dubbo was exhibited by Australia Food and Agriculture, Poll Boonoke, Conargo.
Coming through the strong wool classes, under judge Tony Brooks, Brooks Merino Services, Burra, SA, the two tooth Poll Merino ram was considered "an exceptional sheep".
"I didn't have a lot of rams to look over, but I was very happy with them," Mr Brooks said.
"But those that did come out onto the mat were very good.
"I was very impressed with the overall quality of the strong wool classes."
Mr Brooks admired the strong wool sheep for their big, bulky fleeces, great conformation and soundness.
"The Poll Boonoke ram is obviously a young ram, but I think he will go a long way in the industry," he said.
"He has an exceptional bold crimping fleece, with very good purity and he was, in my mind a standout."
The Poll Boonoke ram, PB 221383, who had been previously judged champion strong wool poll ram March-shorn, was sired by M200032, weighed 121.5kg and carried a fleece measuring 20.1 micron, with 2.9 standard deviation, 14.6 co-efficient of variation and 99.7pc comfort factor.
His scanning figures measured 42.5sq.cm eye muscle area, with 6.5cm fat depth.
Justin Campbell, AFA general manager, said the young ram was a very good example of the breeding program at Poll Boonoke, and showed the depth of the stud.
"He has a long staple of free growing wool with a pure head and soft mussel," Mr Campbell said.
"His wool has a beautiful lustre and the staple length is extraordinary."
The reserve grand champion March-shorn ram was exhibited by Gavin Swords, Laraben Poll Merinos, Botobolar.
The two-tooth superfine Poll Merino ram had graduated through the classes, judged by Phillip Carlon, Queenlee, Salisbury Plains.
His fleece measured 17.4 mircon, 2.6 standard deviation, 14.7 co-efficient of variation, and 99.4pc comfort factor.
The grand champion March-shorn ewe was exhibited by Ross, Robyn and Claire McGauchie, Terrick West Poll Merino stud, Prairie.
A two-tooth, she had come through the fine/medium wool classes under judge Pat Millear, Stud Park South, Willaura, Vic.
Mr McGaughie said everyone who saw his ewe during the show, from the superfine breeders to those who were exhibiting in the strong wool section were impressed by her fleece.
"She has the most sensational crimpy wool, an incredibly good wool measuring 16.5m," he said.
"She is not a great big ewe but is structurally correct."
At a previous outing, the ewe had been judged grand champion fine/medium wool at the Ballarat Sheep Show, and she had also won championships at Bendigo in 2023.
Along with those accolades, she represented the stud in the pairs competition.
The reserve grand champion March-shorn ewe, also a two-tooth was also exhibited by the McGaughie family and had graduated through the strong wool section under judge Tony Brooks.
In the August-shorn section, the grand champion ram was exhibited by Paul Meyer, Mulloorie Poll Merino stud, Brinkworth, SA, and had also come through the strong wool classes.
An upstanding sheep, with a fleece which measured 20.6m, 3.4 standard deviation, 15.7 co-efficient of variation and 99.4pc comfort factor, he has had great success in the show ring.
He was the supreme exhibit and grand champion ram during the 2023 Hay Sheep Show, and followed that triumph with a grand champion strong wool ram at the 2023 Australasian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo.
Mr Meyer is hoping for a trifecta of supreme ribbons when he exhibits his champion during the Royal Adelaide Show.
The reserve champion ram was paraded by Nigel Brumpton, Jolly Jumbuck Poll Merino stud, Mitchell, Qld, and had come through the medium wool classes, judged by Brennan O'Keefe, Tootha, Walgett.
"You can take his wool to any environment," Mr Brumpton said.
The grand champion August-shorn ewe was exhibited by the Ken Wolf-owned Hollow Mount stud, Bigga.
The six-tooth ewe had come through the fine wool classes when judged by Warren Russell, Melrose Merino stud, Nurrabiel, Vic.
She had been judged champion fine wool ewe.
Mr Russell thought there was an "excellent line up of very worthy sheep", in the fine wool classes, and that the grand champions were outstanding fine wool types.
Hollow Mount stud manager David Zouch, said the ewe had an excellent show record.
"She had been grand champion in Bendigo," Mr Zouch said.
A daughter of Yarrawonga Don 193, a ram breeding exceptional sheep in the Hollow Mount stud, her fleece measured 16.1m with a 99.8pc comfort factor.
"She is a really upstanding and square sheep," Mr Zouch said.
"And carrying a beautiful soft handing long stapled fleece.
"She is a very feminine ewe for her size, her softness is amazing."
Mr Russell considered the ewe had tremendous quality and quantity of wool, on a very well balanced structure.
"She is carrying an enormous amount of wool, on an deep body with a good barrel which shows she is a good doing sheep," he said.
The reserve grand champion ewe was exhibited by Rangeview stud, Darkan, WA.
