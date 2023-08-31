The Land
Rabobank National Merino Sheep Show 2023 March and August shorn winners

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
August 31 2023 - 1:00pm
Clockwise from top left: Tom Lilburne and Justin Campbell, Poll Boonoke, Deniliquin, Claire McGauchie, Terrick West, Prairie, Vic, Avalon McGrath, Hollow Mount, Bigga, and Darcy Meyer, Mulloorie, Brinkworth, SA.
The grand champion March-shorn ram at the 2023 Rabobank National Merino Sheep Show and Ram Sale at Dubbo was exhibited by Australia Food and Agriculture, Poll Boonoke, Conargo.

Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

