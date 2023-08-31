Culcairn stud Rennylea Angus has cleared its full line-up of more than 200 bulls at its spring on-property sale on Thursday, August 31.
The sale drew a big crowd and a total of 215 bulls sold to an equal top price of $40,000 and an average price of $14,697.
The sale started strong with the first 65 lots not selling for less than $14,000, and the bids continued throughout the afternoon.
The first of the top-priced bulls, Rennylea S690, was bought by Consolidated Pastoral Company.
The catalogue noted the stud had considered keeping the bull, which ranked in the top one per cent in the Angus Breeding Index ($A) and the top 1pc for carcase weight with an estimated breeding value of +101.
The bull also ranked in the top 5pc for eye muscle area and 400-day growth at +12.4 and +119, respectively.
The other $40,000 bull, Rennylea S916, ranked in the top 5pc for intramuscular fat, with a figure of +5.8, the top 10pc for $A and had an EMA figure of +11.4.
Another two bulls equalled the second-top price of $36,000, with a further six selling for $30,000 or more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.