Rennylea Angus clears catalogue at 2023 spring sale

Updated August 31 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:53pm
The sale started strong with the first 65 lots all selling for $14,000 or more. Picture by Helen DeCosta.
Culcairn stud Rennylea Angus has cleared its full line-up of more than 200 bulls at its spring on-property sale on Thursday, August 31.

