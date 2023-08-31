The Land
Ben Nevis' top seller to South Australia

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated September 1 2023 - 2:54pm, first published August 31 2023 - 3:00pm
A South Australian Angus stud celebrating its 70th year next year bought the top-priced bull at the Ben Nevis sale, Walcha.

