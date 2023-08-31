AuctionsPlus bidders underpinned the Futurity Pastoral Shorthorn and Charolais sale with more than a third of the bulls sold at the annual on-property sale at Glen Ayr, Baradine, purchased online.
A similar number of bulls will also head interstate to Queensland, Tasmania, Victoria and South Australia.
Futurity Pastoral sold 58 of 67 Shorthorn bulls under the hammer to average $11,318, with their top priced bull, lot 4, Futurity Show Time S571, knocked down for $70,000.
In the Charolais, 26 of 34 bulls sold at auction to average $8,500, with their top priced bull, lot 88, Futurity Senator S126E, selling for $17,000.
A 24-month-old polled son of Futurity Performance Plus P308, out of Futurity Ossies Mary Ann J9, shorthorn bull Futurity Show Time S571 weighed 914 kilograms and recorded a raw data scan of 39cm for scrotal circumference, 19 millimetres for rump fat, 12mm for rib fat, 143 squared centimetres for eye muscle area and 7.5 per cent for intramuscular fat.
Will and Tim Bowman, Gundy, Tooraweenah purchased the sale topping bull alongside lot 3, 25-month-old Futurity Setting The Standard S591 for $32,500.
The Bowman family are return buyers who have been coming to the Futurity sale since its inception.
"The top priced bull had a nice dark coat with good data across the board," Mr Tim Bowman said.
"We'll use him with some AI cows, join him and hopefully market some semen.
"We run a mixed farming operation with 450 straight shorthorn breeding cows."
Mr Will Bowman also added that the top priced bull had good marbling figures.
PA & RM Loane, Latrobe, Tasmania, purchased lot 66, Futurity Take It Easy T308 for $40,000.
A 16-month-old homozygous polled son of Bayview Daytona Q34, out of Futurity Kenos Mary Ann F33, the bull weighed 640kg with a raw data scan of 35cm for scrotal circumference, 14mm for rump fat, 9mm for rib fat, 108sq/cm for EMA and 7.0pc for IMF.
The bull also displayed an Estimated Breeding Value (EBV) 0.33 for marbling, placing him in the top 1pc of the breed as well as the top 2pc of the breed for a birth weight of -1.3 and stayability of 18.5.
In the Charolais, 23-month-old homozygous polled bull Futurity Senator S126E sold to PJ & CA Dunford, Hillside, Gunningbland for $17,000.
Sired by Minnie-Vale Pirate, out of Temana N55E, the bull weighed 888kg and recorded a raw data scan of 39cm for scrotal circumference, 12mm for rump fat, 9mm for rib fat, 145sq/cm for EMA and 5.9pc for IMF.
Futurity Senator S126E also ranked in the top 10pc of the breed for eye muscle area, fat and marbling.
The Dunford's also purchased lot 89, Futurity Stalwart S118E for $11,000 and lot 96, Futurity Straight Shooter S188E for $6,000.
Tataila Shorthorns, Moama, purchased two Shorthorn bulls, lot 11, Futurity Saskatchewan S598 for $26,000 and Futurity Turbo T304 for $9,000.
Polldale Shorthorns, Dubbo, purchased two yearling Shorthorn bulls, lot 64, Futurity Tom Cat T306, for $20,000 and lot 63, Futurity Trump T300 for $16,000.
Moomidary Station, Walcha, purchased 11 Shorthorn bulls to average $6,090.
Greg and Jenny Frizell, Wakefield, Wollomombi, purchased Charolais bull Futurity Trademark T202E for $16,000.
Tawn Charolais, Lonesome Dove, Warren, purchased Charolais bull Futurity T-Bone T208E for $10,000.
The sale was conducted by Elders with Lincoln McKinlay, Inverell, as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.