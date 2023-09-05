The Land
Redbank Angus sale saw demand from local and interstate buyers

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
September 5 2023 - 11:00am
Redbank Rainfall S1390, which sold for $10,500 with MCC Chudleigh Dobell agent Darcy Howard, Canowindra and Redbank Angus principal Shaun Connolly, Cowra. Picture by Elka Devney
Interstate studs dominated the inaugural Redbank Angus on-property sale at Pine Park, Cowra with bulls sold to QLD, NSW and Vic buyers last Friday.

