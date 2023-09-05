Interstate studs dominated the inaugural Redbank Angus on-property sale at Pine Park, Cowra with bulls sold to QLD, NSW and Vic buyers last Friday.
Redbank Angus sold 25 of 27 bulls under the hammer to average $8580, with their top priced bull, Redbank Chisum T88, knocked down for $13,500.
A 15-month-old son of S Chisum 255, out of Redbank Dream Q79, he weighed 662 kilograms and displayed Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) of -4.2 for days to calve, +7.0 for eye muscle area, +1.0 for rib fat, +1.6 for rump fat, +0.4 for retail beef yield, +0.7 for intramuscular fat, +1.4 for scrotal circumference and +6.0 for calving ease.
Riddellvue Angus, Markwood, Vic purchased the $13,500 sale topping bull.
"T88 is seamlessly smooth through the shoulder carrying wonderful depth and length from girth to flank with lovely skin coming from a long line of Dream donors including L15, F21 and Y301," the sale catalogue read.
RD Miller, Bega purchased Redbank Special 160 for $13,000.
A 22-month-old son of Baldridge 38 Special, out of Redbank Brenda Q15, weighed 774kg and recorded EBVs of -5.3 for days to calve, +3.5 for scrotal circumference, +88 for carcass weight +4.3 for EMA, -0.2 for rib fat, -2.0 for rump fat, +0.1 for retail beef yield and +2.3 for IMF.
The bull also displayed EBVs of +60 for 200-day growth, +110 for 600-day growth and +144 for 600-day growth placing him in the top 35 per cent of the breed.
The same buyer also purchased Redbank Rainfall S130, Redbank Powerpoint S147 and Redbank Powerpoint S146 to average $9625.
Premier Livestock, Mangoplah, purchased Redbank Chisum S117 for $12,500.
Sired by S Chisum 255, out of N Bar En Bara J50, the 23-month-old bull weighed 816kg and displayed EBVs of +9.7 for calving ease, +12.8 for EMA, +1.9 for retail beef yield, placing him in the top 10pc of the breed. The bull also recorded EBVs in the top 20pc of the breed for a gestation length of -6.4, birth weight of +3.1 and milk of +19.
The same vendor also purchased Redbank Compass S153 for $11,500.
Three Oaks Angus, Athlone, Vic purchased Redbank Rainfall S129 for $12,500.
Sired by SAV Rainfall, out of Redbank Dream Q33, the 22-month-old bull weighed 812kg and had EBVs of +13.7 for EMA and +23 for milk, placing him in the top 10pc of the breed as well as in the top 20pc for a carcass weight of +82.
Three Oaks Angus also purchased Redbank Beastmode T115 for $8000.
Redbank Angus stud principal Shaun Connolly said he was very pleased with the result considering their inaugural on-property sale was held during a tough cattle prices.
"We put up a very consistent line of bulls, mainly sired by S Chisum, S Powerpoint and S A V Rainfall," he said.
"Half a dozen bulls will go down to Victoria with some of the top quality bulls going to studs.
"There was a mixture of local return and new buyers which was exciting to see."
The sale was conducted by MCC Chudleigh Dobell, Forbes, with Adam Chudleigh as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
