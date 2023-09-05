A tweak to Local Land Services' (LLS) new definition of an authorised campaign is set to make it easier for producers to renew their category D firearms licence.
Earlier this year, LLS standardised the approach to defining an authorised campaign for large feral pest animals, like pigs, deer and goats, when providing advice to the Firearms Registry.
This was done to accommodate the requirement of the Firearms Act 1996 that a campaign must be conducted by or on behalf of government.
A major sticking point for many landholders with the new definition was the need to have five adjoining properties take part to be classed an authorised campaign.
LLS has now modified the definition after hearing from landholders.
"We have listened to concerns and amended the definition of an 'authorised campaign' to require at least five landholdings to participate in a Local Land Services pest control program, rather than five adjoining landholdings," an LLS spokesperson said.
When applying for, or renewing a category D firearm licence, a landholder needs to demonstrate they have participated in an 'authorised campaign' in the past 12 months. They do not need to provide start and end dates of campaigns, the LLS said.
The Firearms Registry is responsible for any due diligence associated with the issue of firearms licences under the Firearms Act 1996.
"NSW Police Force - Firearms Registry is responsible for granting Category D firearms licenses and it must be satisfied there is genuine reason and special need to use a category D firearm in vertebrate pest animal control before issuing a licence," an LLS spokesperson said.
Member for Barwon Roy Butler heard from a number of people who had issues with the initial change in definition.
He said the tweak was good news for producers looking to access a category D firearm licence.
"I know we're heading into what appears to be a dry patch now, but with the rain that we've had, pig numbers have gone through the roof, so giving people the access to the hardware that they need to be able to control pests like that is really important," Mr Butler said.
Mr Butler had talks with the LLS and Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty and said they were "very accommodating" in getting the problem rectified.
A former vertebrate pest controller himself, Mr Butler said ground shooting with a category D firearm can be an "incredibly effective" way to help control pest numbers.
"Especially if you know the landscape, you know the country and if you're familiar with how animals like pigs behave," he said.
"If you understand what they're going to do, you can put yourself in good positions and really knock over a fair few of them.
"For landholders, especially if they've got lambs or if they've got crops that are getting rooted up, it certainly would make them a lot more comfortable at night knowing they've got them knocked over."
