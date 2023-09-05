The Land
Category D firearms licence change to make it easier for landholders to renew and apply

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
September 6 2023 - 5:00am
Feral pigs are a big issue in parts of NSW. Picture supplied by Invasive Animals Co-operative Research Centre.
Feral pigs are a big issue in parts of NSW. Picture supplied by Invasive Animals Co-operative Research Centre.

A tweak to Local Land Services' (LLS) new definition of an authorised campaign is set to make it easier for producers to renew their category D firearms licence.

