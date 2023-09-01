The Land
Sun and heat to liven up the Tamworth store market

By Simon Chamberlain
September 2 2023 - 6:45am
A penning of 1258 plainer quality cattle was yarded at Tamworth's fortnightly store sale with a significant reduction of 1530 head from the last store sale.

