A penning of 1258 plainer quality cattle was yarded at Tamworth's fortnightly store sale with a significant reduction of 1530 head from the last store sale.
Before the sale, expectations seemed low, but demand from the Upper Hunter regions of Scone, Singleton, Manilla and Walcha made the most of any opportunity in the lanes with the occasional sale of better-bred weaner heifers selling to dearer trends.
Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association president Angus Newcombe sold the top-priced pen of steers on behalf of Chris Oxford, Lotess Grazing Barraba, with a pen of six Angus steers that made $920. Lotess Grazing also sold a pen of 11 Angus and black-baldy steers for $685.
Mr Newcombe said the Lotess Grazing cattle had been given a start on a grain ration, but the vendor had taken a decision to quit them. A pen of grain-supplemented eight Angus/Hereford cross heifers made $710, while a pen of Angus cross heifers made $590.
Mr Newcombe conceded any price falls were due to a lack of confidence.
"But it can turn around quickly," he said. "These cattle are just on the wrong side of a good fall of rain."
Local stock and property agent Neil Watson, Santaco Rural, said a potential change in the market outlook could be near and for the better.
"It's been a very wet winter in Western Victoria and parts of southern NSW," he said. "All it needs is some sun and heat, and in three weeks, I predict there's going people with grass looking to capitalise on markets like Tamworth, especially quality lines of cattle."
Mr Watson said he was taking a southern buyer for an inspection of cattle on Friday afternoon after the Tamworth store sale was completed.
Prices for better quality black weaner steers ranged from $700 to $920/head. Lighter drafts sold $500 to $700/head while steers under 200kgs liveweight made $230 to $280/head.
Macada Rural, Molong sold a pen of seven Angus steers for *40 and another pen of five heavier Angus steers at the same price. Four Shorthorn cross steers from the same vendor made $810, while a lighter pen of 12 Angus steers sold for $700 to a Walcha district buyer.
A large draft of about 270 cows and calves, as well as pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows, were offered by Bella Ag, Brewarrina area, with other lines sent from the still dry Upper Hunter regions of Scone, Singleton, Cassilis as well as from the Quirindi district.
A pen of 50 Angus cows with 50 calves at foot offered by Bella Ag made $1300, with a client of Elders Inverell securing the pen. Auctioneer Michael Purtle said the cows were on their third calf, and weaner steers from Bella Ag had topped a Tamworth store sale last year at $2400 a head.
Belvedere Pastoral Company, Cassilis sold an extensive line of Rennylea blood Angus heifers with a pen of 32 topping at $600. A further pen of 31 heifers, with the same breeding, made $580, while a pen of black-baldy heifers, sired by Rennylea bulls, made $550. There were discounted heifers from the same vendor with a pen of 14 lightweight heifers that kicked off at $80 before being knocked down for $200.
Dearer also were drafts of cows with younger calves at foot. Angus weaner heifers in the 200 to 280kgs category sold to dearer trends $390 to $600/head, and the heavier drafts also dearer $548 to $710/head.
Light heifers under 200kgs liveweight $200 to $230/head. Limited yearling steers were of plain quality and made $610.
The better-bred yearling heifers sold for $750 to $940/head.
Cows with older calves at foot sold to $1450/unit while cows with younger calves at side sold to a dearer trend of $1025 to $1300/unit.
David Grant, David Grant Livestock, Hidden Valley, Coonabarabran, bought the top-priced pen of seven cows with seven "cracking" calves at foot for his daughter Chloe Grant.
Her response to her father after being sent a text about the purchase was a string of smiley face emojis.
Cows PTIC sold from $600 to $1000/head, and ptic heifers made $775/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.