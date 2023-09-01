Belvedere Pastoral Company, Cassilis sold an extensive line of Rennylea blood Angus heifers with a pen of 32 topping at $600. A further pen of 31 heifers, with the same breeding, made $580, while a pen of black-baldy heifers, sired by Rennylea bulls, made $550. There were discounted heifers from the same vendor with a pen of 14 lightweight heifers that kicked off at $80 before being knocked down for $200.