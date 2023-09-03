The Land
Varroa mite detections now also in Tamworth

Updated September 3 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 12:30pm
New Varroa mite infestations have been confirmed in the Tamworth area, according to NSW Department of Primary Industries. File image.
NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) tracing has uncovered two new Varroa mite infestations in beehives recently moved from Kempsey to Tamworth in the New England region of NSW.

