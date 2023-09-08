The Land
Home/News

Time to tackle spring growth | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
September 9 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thorny Euphorbia x lomi is a great shelter for small birds and flowers year round in a tropical climate. Picture supplied.
Thorny Euphorbia x lomi is a great shelter for small birds and flowers year round in a tropical climate. Picture supplied.

September is a beautiful month in the garden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.