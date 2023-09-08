September is a beautiful month in the garden.
Days are longer and there are bulbs, blossom and pale blue flowers of my little rosemary hedge (R. officinalis) to enjoy.
Better yet, there's lots to do: the first hint of warm weather has gardeners heading straight for the garden. Just as well, as there's plenty to keep us happily occupied at this magical time of year.
I like to tackle weeds first, before they can begin taking over.
September is the last chance for cool climate gardeners to get out that backpack, as new growth will soon prevent us from using a non-selective spray.
My biggest weed problem remains the leafy variegated arum (A. italicum Pictum). Seasol Earthcare is the only weedkiller I know that topples it though it can take two to three attacks for total annihilation. It's $18 to $20 per three litre pack of concentrate from garden chain stores.
I like to finish pruning winter-flowering shrubs after weeding to clear the air and allow space for emerging new growth.
Evergreen, sweet smelling Osmanthus delavayi, including varieties 'Heaven Scent' and 'Pearly Gates', also japonicas (Chaenomeles) and early flowering may (Spiraea prunifolia) can all be trimmed as their blossom finishes, allowing them to form new flowering shoots over summer.
September is ideal for feeding the garden, including pots, with slow-release fertiliser as the season of maximum growth sets in.
If you want to increase any favourite flowering bulbs it makes sense to label them now.
It's fatally easy to forget which was that special double daffodil or dark purple crocus once their flowers have faded.
Alternatively, you can move them now but be sure to lift the entire plant, leaves and roots, before separating the bulbs and replanting them.
Never cut back bulb leaves, however tatty and untidy: they're feeding the bulb for next year's flowers.
Euphorbias are perfect companions for spring bulbs, including tall E. wulfennii (60 to 80 centimetres) and lower E. rigida (40cm) with glaucous blue leaves and large, gleaming limey blooms.
I saw a brilliant new euphorbia in Queensland that I'd love to try but I don't think it would tolerate our -5 degrees Celsius frosts.
E. x lomi hybrids have large flower bracts in lovely shades of apricot and salmon pink.
A low growing (50cm to 60cm) shrub, its stems are covered with vicious spines but like all prickly plants, it's an excellent and safe shelter for small birds. It will tolerate 0degC but probably no lower.
Final job for September is to look for hellebore seedlings, as they only germinate in spring. Replant to fill a gap or pot up for a plant stall.
