Supply factors driving cotton market | Global Perspective

By Edward McGeoch, Rabobank
September 8 2023 - 6:00am
Chinese cotton imports are expected to climb to 10 million bales in 2023/24.
Cotton, contrary to the majority of agricultural commodities, has welcomed price improvements in markets in recent months.

