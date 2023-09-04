The Land
Burbong Angus tops at $9500, av $7690

Stephen Burns
Updated September 5 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 6:00am
Ian Darmody, Burbong Angus, Bungendore, with the top-priced bull, ADR S81, which sold for $9500 to Tooma Station, Corryong. Photo: supplied
Alpine district beef producer Tooma Station, near Tooma, was the top buyer at Ian and Cathy Darmody's annual sale at Burbong Angus, Bungendore, on September 4.

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

