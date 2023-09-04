Burbong Angus tops at $9500, av $7690

Alpine district beef producer Tooma Station, near Tooma, was the top buyer at Ian and Cathy Darmody's annual sale at Burbong Angus, Bungendore, on September 4.
The operation paid $9500 for ADR S81, the 855-kilogram son of Onslow Midlands K544, by Raff Midlands Z204, which had a frame score of 7.6 with a 42 centimetre scrotal circumference and 6.3 per cent intramuscular fat.
His eye muscle area estimated breeding value was +3.9, along with +118 for 600-day growth, and +16 milk.
The bull had a figure of +6.2 birthweight and an actual birthweight of 37kg.
Tooma Station added to their sire battery with the purchase of two further young sires, at $9000 and $8000 respectively.
Other repeat buyers included Woolcara Pty Ltd, Queanbeyan, which selected two bulls at $7000 and $6000, while the O'Connell family, Braidwood, took home two bulls for $7000 and $5600.
"It was a very good sale and we were pleased to see our regular clients take bulls home," Mr Darmody said.
"They were as good a line of even bulls we have presented, and even though prices are down on last year, I am very happy to see our buyers were impressed by their length and weight."
Overall, 13 of 18 bulls sold to average $7690.
The Helmsman sale was settled by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Goulburn.
