More than 500 cattle producers packed the Casino RSM club on Monday night to voice loud dissatisfaction with an on-going stoush between local government as landlord and livestock agents as tenants of the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange.
Unanimous motions carried with a show of hands showed that producers clearly sided with their selling agents on the matter.
The stand-off between Richmond Valley Council and five agencies that used to conduct business at the NRLX is now entering its third month with council general manager Vaughan Macdonald re-iterating his stance that no mediation is required to push through new demands on agents.
Mayor Robert Mustow highlighted the need to comply with animal welfare concern citing a ten-fold increase in fines should something go wrong.
Agents, meanwhile argue that welfare concerns lie with council staff, not their own.
One particular sticking point includes an $8 a head charge to handle cattle after the fall of the auctioneer's hammer. Of greater concern is the council's insistence that livestock handling pre and post delivery be the job of council staff, so that animal welfare can be made a priority, a claim roundly dismissed by agents who put the blame back on council.
Meanwhile there were tears and angry outbursts from former saleyards staff who said they had been unfairly treated. One former hay contractor took issue with the quality of trough water, as managed by the council, holding a clear plastic bottle aloft for all to see.
Casino Auctioneers Association president Andrew Summerville told the packed function hall, upstairs in the club, that agents wanted to return to selling through the NRLX and that everybody was willing to negotiate the terms of a new deal.
"It's been a dream of mine to get this many people to a cattle sale at the NRLX," he commented about the size of the crowd.
"We want to do our business there. Everything is negotiable."
Casino businessman and cattle producer Allan Berry spoke on behalf of all the business in town when he said lost opportunities to capitalise on saleyard traffic had cost the community dearly.
"A green grocer told me that Wednesdays, when the prime sale was being held, was the busiest of the week and now it's the quietest," he told the crowd. "He said: Every time a cattle truck rolls to Lismore a hundred of my customers rolls with them."
Lismore selling centre has picked up the lion's share of prime cattle since the dispute started at the start of July, with more than 10,000 head processed at prime and store sales within the first six weeks.
"The NRLX is more than a place to sell. It is a place where farmers get together. I'd call that a mental health day."
The meeting was chaired by former Casino agent and state politician Thomas George who decried the impasse and called for action.
"We need to get the beef back in the beef capital of Casino and we need to get livestock back to the selling centre," he said.
All but one of the councillors were present at the meeting and the general manager promised the audience that they would take on board cattle producers' concerns and report at their next meeting on September 19.
One of the unanimous motions passed on the night gave the council 21 days to come back with a new position on the matter by dispensing with the failed attempt at applying new licence agreements and allow a temporary return to auctioneering until negotiations are successful.
"The agreements have failed. They need to go back to the drawing board and start again," said author of the motion Chris Magner of Tatham.
"This is the most embarrassing situation the beef capital has ever seen. Use the old rules until a new agreement can be reached," he said.
