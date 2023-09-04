The Land
Home/News

Cattle community speaks out about Casino saleyards closure

JB
By Jamie Brown
September 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unanimous show of hands call for a return to the way things were at Casino saleyards.
Unanimous show of hands call for a return to the way things were at Casino saleyards.

More than 500 cattle producers packed the Casino RSM club on Monday night to voice loud dissatisfaction with an on-going stoush between local government as landlord and livestock agents as tenants of the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.