The Land
Home/News

CWA of NSW Awareness Week campaign raises ADHD awareness

September 5 2023 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CWA's campaign: Adult ADHD in women spikes
CWA's campaign: Adult ADHD in women spikes

With an increase in the number of adults being diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and the subsequent impact on diagnosis and treatment services and support, the Country Women's Association (CWA) of NSW will highlight the need for urgent changes to the current system during its annual Awareness Week campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.