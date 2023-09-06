The Land
Shift in the plan needed as infected Varroa mite premises hit 250

Denis Howard
Denis Howard
September 6 2023 - 1:00pm
Harold Saxvik of Saxvik Honey and Pollination Services, Duncan Point, believes it is time for apiarists to self manage the Varroa incursion. Pictures supplied.
The Varroa mite's march continues across NSW and some apiarists believe the time has come to move from containment, which they believe has not worked, to self management.

