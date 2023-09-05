The Land
Springwaters Angus achieves a top price of $12,000 twice

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
Updated September 5 2023 - 9:59pm, first published 7:15pm
Equal second top priced bull of the sale Springwaters Rector T22, purchased by an undisclosed buyer for $12,000. Photo by Studstocksales.com.
A strong draft of yearling bulls were offered by Spring Waters Angus, Boroowa, on Monday, with two bulls selling to a top of $12,000.

