A strong draft of yearling bulls were offered by Spring Waters Angus, Boroowa, on Monday, with two bulls selling to a top of $12,000.
Springwaters Paratrooper T6, was the first top-priced bull for the sale selling for $12,000 to Brad Flakler, Bungendore.
The Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 son, weighed 692 kilograms, with a scrotal circumference of 43.5 centimetres.
Out of a Millah Murrah Kingdom N306 daughter, Springwaters Paratrooper T6 also displayed estimated breeding values in the top five per cent of the breed having a 200 day weight value of +66, a 400 day figure of +123 and a 600 day weight figure of +156, along with having a mature cow weight EBV of +144.
He carried the high percentage EBVs through his carcase qualities, ranking him in the top two pc for carcase weight with a value of +96, a eye muscle area value of +10.7 and having a retail beef yield figure of +1.3, placing him also in the top 10pc for both traits.
The equal top-priced bull for the sale was Springwaters Rector T22, brought by an undisclosed buyer for $12,000.
The 13 month-old, Millah Murrah Rector R53 son, displayed above average calving ease traits, with +5.9 for calving ease direct, with a gestation length figure of -7.5.
Rector T22, also showed a rib fat EBV of +2.4, with an intramuscular fat figure of +3.6,putting him in the top 15pc of the breed.
There were also three bulls in the catalogue that reached the second top-price of $11,000, one being Springwaters Rector T14, purchased by Rosskin Angus, Dalgety.
The 14 month-old bull, out of Springwaters Dream P1, who is sired by LD Capitalist 316, showed rib and rump fat EBVs of +3.3 for both traits, placing him in the top six pc of the breed, along with and EMA value of +9.8.
Rector T14 also showed a gestation length value of -8.4, ranking him in the top seven pc of the breed.
Springwaters Paratrooper T55, was also purchased for $11,000 by Myles Buchanan, Cooma, while Springwaters Paratrooper T7 sold for $11,000 to James and Bridgette Cotter, Symonston, ACT.
Stud prinicpal Dane Rowley, said that they were happy with the draft of bulls thia year, displaying the weight for age and growth the stud have been aiming for, while maintaining type and softness.
"We were pleased with the interest and inspections of our cattle, and it was great to get such good feedback." Mr Rowley said
"We have been very conscious of creating an even breeding program, and that's what people told us they found."
The overall clearance of the sale was 22 bulls sold of 27 offered, to an average of $7864.
The sale was conducted by Elders Pty Ltd and interfaced online with AuctionsPlus.
