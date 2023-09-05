There's the potential for a really solid hay season this year, with some guys already starting baling around Tamworth.- ANDREW WOOD
Dry conditions meant anything that can help farmers get through tighter times was in demand at this year's AgQuip.
The Bureau of Meteorology's forecast for a dry spring, on top of what has already been a challenging season for many farmers, meant items like hay making gear, troughs and feed mixers were equipment dealers reported as being hot ticket items.
There were more than 200 exhibitors at AgQuip, with an estimated spend across the three days of $10 million.
Case IH product manager for hay Andrew Wood said the seasonal conditions had led to more enquiries about hay equipment.
"There's the potential for a really solid hay season this year, with some guys already starting baling around Tamworth," he said. "There's talk about more hay production this year because we're going to need feed if it stays dry."
Mr Wood said this was particularly the case around northern NSW.
Case IH launched the new RB6 HD Pro round baler at AgQuip, the first time it was shown in Australa.
"It's a machine targetted at contractors and customers with very high annual bale counts," Mr Wood said.
"It's a heavier, more robust machine that can create round bales up to six foot four. The previous models had a six foot maximum."
The John Deere site had a special visitor, Paul Richardel, the marketing lead for planting and spraying products, encompassing Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Canada.
He said water and how to make the most of it was the hot topic of conversation.
"While the conversations started around equipment they almost always, at some point, shifted over to the big issues that are most important to growers here in Australia - and that's water conservation and labour," he said.
"These are the two big things growers told us are most critical to driving many of the decisions they are making on their farms.
"Australian producers are using innovative ways to produce more product per millimetre of water than any other region I have travelled."
