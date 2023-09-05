The Land
AgQuip attracts plenty of interest in gear to get through dry times

Paula Thompson
Paula Thompson
September 5 2023
There's the potential for a really solid hay season this year, with some guys already starting baling around Tamworth.

- ANDREW WOOD
Keeping out machinery at AgQuip were Alistair Wilson, Myall, Lightning Ridge, Cameron Finemore, Rita Park, Narromine and Joe Makeham, Willow Glen, Walcha. Picture Simon Chamberlain
Case IH product manager for hay Andrew Wood with the new RB6 HD Pro round baler launched at AgQuip. Picture Paula Thompson
Dry conditions meant anything that can help farmers get through tighter times was in demand at this year's AgQuip.

