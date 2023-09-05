The Land
Bald Rock's proven history of cattle production

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
September 5 2023 - 4:00pm
Signature 941 hectare Tenterfield district property Bald Rock has a proven history of cattle production. Picture supplied

Signature 941 hectare (2325 acre) Tenterfield district property Bald Rock has a proven history of backgrounding steers to export feeder weights in addition to turning off quality weaners from a 450 cow Wagyu breeding herd.

