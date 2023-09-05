The Land
Home/Markets

Champion pen sells for $158 at Tamworth

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
September 5 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A pen of White Suffolk-sired second cross lambs judged the winning heavyweight pen and champion pen at the Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association (TLSAA) Spring lamb show and feature sale sold for $158 a head, topping the sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.