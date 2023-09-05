A pen of White Suffolk-sired second cross lambs judged the winning heavyweight pen and champion pen at the Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association (TLSAA) Spring lamb show and feature sale sold for $158 a head, topping the sale.
The pen was part of a draft of quality lambs entered by Rod and Naiomi Spark, Tarcoola, Woolomin, which were rewarded with a second place in the mediumweight section and first place in the lightweight lamb section. The lambs were sired by Clermont Park White Suffolk rams from Attunga.
The Sparks have enjoyed success in the show and sale before, exhibiting the winning pen of export lambs in 2012.
Prime lamb production is not the main enterprise at Tarcoola, situated on the Peel River, just downstream from the Chaffey Dam wall. Mr Spark said hay making has been all-consuming as demands for lucerne hay are rising.
"We hadn't planned to sell the lambs at this point, but with the pressure from hay-making, we had to move them a bit earlier," he said.
A lucrative competition with about $4400 in prizemoney across the four categories, it was judged by regular buyers at the TRLX sheep sales, Andrew Jackson, Thomas Foods International, Tony Dunn, Fletcher International, and Luke Wellings, a commission buyer from Walcha, the combined agents yarded a total of 4800 head, which included 3300 lambs and 1500 sheep.
It was a good day for the Sparks, with a win in the lightweight lamb section and a second place in the medium-weight classes.
Second place in the lightweight pens went to Scott Doyle and family, Olinga, Somerton.
The McRae family, Loomberah showed the winning pen of medium-weight lambs, while second place in the heavy-weight pens went to Wahnica Partnership, also from Loomberah.
Mecha Enterprises, Tamworth, showed the first and second-placed pens of Dorper lambs.
Mr Jackson spoke on behalf of the judging panel, stating that the dive in lamb prices might have reached the bottom and predicted the winds of change shortly.
"A big congratulations to all exhibitors for presenting their lambs so well," he said.
"It (the market) is very hard at the moment," he said. "We've had to drop our kill, but we believe we're nearly on the bottom of the cycle in America, and China is starting to take a lot more product.
"So, as far as an export product, we will see some upside. It will probably take another six to 12 months; there is a big backlog of meat, and it's hard to move."
Mr Jackson said there were some positive signs for the lamb market beginning to emerge.
"I don't want everybody to throw the towel in. I've seen a lot of highs and lows in the lamb industry. We're in one of those lows, but I firmly believe this is at its bottom, and we're on our way up.
Mr Jackson also posted a warning to lamb and sheep producers presenting their stock to the market.
"The processors are having a lot of trouble with uncrutched sheep, not only with the lambs but the mutton lines. When things go hard with our overseas markets, they look for any little issue they can start saying they don't want our product."
