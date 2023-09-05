Kunuma Angus to $11,000, av $7,656

'Bred tough at the top of Australia', proved the genetic worth of Angus when the Lynch family, Kunuma Angus, Cooma, presented 41 bulls for their 40th annual spring auction on September 5.
There was strong support from Gippsland beef producers, with bulls also going north to Quirindi, while Monaro producers were also able to secure their selection.
The top price of $11,000 was paid for Kunuma S129, by Matt Lee, Leebrooke Livestock, Stratford, Victoria while the average price for the 32 bulls sold was $7656.
The August 2023 TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation figures showed the bull to be in the top eight pc for growth, top 13pc for milk, top 14pc for scrotal size and top seven pc for carcase weight.
Sired by Rennylea N542, his estimated breeding values indicated -2.5 gestation length, +5.9 birthweight, +140 600 day growth, and +22 milk.
He recorded +8.1 eye muscle area, -2.2 rib, -2.4 rump, +2.6 intramuscular fat and +23 docility.
Weighing 872kg with scrotal size 45cm, temperament and structure were two other factors which influenced Mr Lee in his purchase.
"The bull is incredibly quite which I want around our young family to keep them safe," he said. "He ticks a lot of boxes, his structural soundness, depth of body and hindquarter and really quite temperament are all very important."
Mr Lee said the Kunuma-bred bulls are hardy and their performance for his herd has been outstanding.
Volume buyers Phil and John Western, Tarwin Lower, Vic, returned to select a draft of six new sires at average price of $8333, including one at $10,000.
They have been buying at Kunuma since 2012, focusing on a self-replacing Angus herd because of the premiums paid for the breed.
"That is where the money is," Phil Western said.
"We like the Kunuma bulls for their hardiness and their strong conformation. They do really well for us - if you can breed a good bull at Kunuma, they will perform anywhere."
Other sales at $10,000 included Kunuma T154 to Keiran O'Loughlin, Tarwin Lower, Vic., and Kunuma S30 to Kelvin Ingram, Bonang, Vic.
After the sale, Dean Lynch appreciated the support from repeat clients.
"They were able to secure bulls at reasonable prices," he said. "We didn't have the high prices of last year, but they were still relatively strong which I am really happy with considering the current cattle market."
The sale was settled by Nutrien, Cooma, with auctioneer Tim Woodham and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
