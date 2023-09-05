The Land
Kunuma Angus to $11,000, av $7,656

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
September 5 2023 - 5:00pm
Repeat buyers, John and Phil Western, Tarwin Lower, Victoria, purchased a draft of six bulls to a top price of $10,000. "If you breed a good bull at Kunuma, they will perform anywhere," Phil Western said.
'Bred tough at the top of Australia', proved the genetic worth of Angus when the Lynch family, Kunuma Angus, Cooma, presented 41 bulls for their 40th annual spring auction on September 5.

