The Land
Home/News

Iconic windmill restoration

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
September 5 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The restored Turbine-style windmill, proudly sited adjacent to Federation Way at Urana.
The restored Turbine-style windmill, proudly sited adjacent to Federation Way at Urana.
Photograph of windmill when it was on Coonong, Urana, and taken from Heritage Merino (1988).
Photograph of windmill when it was on Coonong, Urana, and taken from Heritage Merino (1988).

The Coonong Horizontal Turbine, now gracing a park in Urana, is an unusual sight for those who think of 'windmills' as having vertical blades and a horizontal tail, bearing the name Southern Cross or Alston indicating some of the local manufacturers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.