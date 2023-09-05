The Coonong Horizontal Turbine, now gracing a park in Urana, is an unusual sight for those who think of 'windmills' as having vertical blades and a horizontal tail, bearing the name Southern Cross or Alston indicating some of the local manufacturers.
The ubiquitous Australian design has been a feature of stations across the country for more than a century as they pumped water from the Artesian Basin for stock and domestic purposes.
The restored windmill at Urana, with its unique style and horizontal working parts is therefore, at first glance an anomaly in the bush.
And indeed, around the world, for it appears there is only one other of the curious design extant, and that is sited near Napoli, New York in the US.
Until it was destroyed by bushfire late last century, it was the last known survivor of four examples which had been imported to Australia from the US.
The original patent was issued to Albert H Southwick, Oskaloosa, Iowa, on March 31, 1868 and he called it the Dexter.
In 1875, he applied for a second patent having simplified the original shutter system and dropped the name 'Dexter' in favour of calling it the Turbine Windmill.
Being able to see first hand what is a rare and fascinating industrial design, is a privilege for those who care to stop and have a closer look.
The Coonong Horizontal Turbine can be viewed on Federation Way opposite the Urana Aquatic Centre.
The significant feature of the horizontal windmills is that they rotate on a horizontal plane, as distinct from the traditional windmill which has a wheel rotating on a vertical plane.
They are thought to have originated in Persia (now Iraq) sometime during the tenth century AD, but rarely spread to other parts of the world.
The Coonong Horizontal Turbine at Urana was imported by Sir Samuel McCaughey, and installed on Coonong Station when he owned that property from 1860 as one of his showplace Merino studs.
An early newspaper report indicates the windmill was working at Coonong in 1885.
McCaughey is today remembered as a leading pastoralist and philanthropist of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.
But with his ground breaking work in water engineering, the Irish-born McCaughey endeared himself to many as the 'Father of Irrigation', in the Riverina.
Not surprising, therefore, that his inquisitive mind was enchanted by the horizontal-style windmill, with it's ancient origins.
Following the second alteration to the shutter system by Southwick, McCaughey applied his engineering skills to further simplify the earlier shutter system.
The windmill was constructed of timber framing, clad with horizontal weatherboards and is a two storey structure supporting a wind turbine.
It is surmounted by a peaked roof, with a drive shaft from the turbine that passes down into the upper storey where a gear train transfers power to a belt pulley and a crank drives an external pump at ground level.
Prior to the bushfire, Heritage NSW had discussions about it's preservation, but withdrew when it seemed an impossible dream.
However, Albury-based architect Ken Young, who had been advising the then Urana Council on heritage matters became aware of the windmill through his contact with Heritage NSW.
He was able to photograph the jumbled collection in 1999.
Later that year a party including Ken Young, local engineer Ron Young, (no relation) and and Hay-based windmill mechanic Tim Matt, visited Coonong Station to inspect and recover what remained of the windmill.
Ron had also been seeking permission from the Holt family to collect the remaining pieces with a view to constructing a replica of what is a very rare edifice.
The party were able to retrieve the jumbled collection of parts and stored them in Ron's workshop for the next two years, until funds became available to fully restore the windmill.
The reconstruction of the iconic 7.2m high Coonong Horizontal Turbine in Urana was completed in early 2022, after it was partially destroyed in a bushfire nearly 30 years ago.
A $178,000 grant was secured by Federation Council in 2018 from the NSW Government's Regional Cultural Fund to rebuild the historically significant structure.
In it's brief, the Regional Cultural Fund noted the windmill was imported to Australia before 1883, and that the Federation Council will use working components, rescued and reserved by the local Historical Society and restored by engineers, to reinstate the rare historic windmill in Urana.
In a joint effort spanning two years, architect Ken Young, engineer Ron Young and windmill mechanic Tim Matt built an interpretive reconstruction of the 'Dexter' turbine windmill which was housed on the 'Coonong' property.
The contemporary reconstruction contains parts from the original windmill which were gifted by the Holt family who have owned Coonong Station since 1972.
