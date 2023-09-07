End of an era with Strawberry Hill Stud dispersal

The setting could not have been better.
A brilliant sunny afternoon for selling bloodstock at the spectacular Mount White property, north of Sydney, of big-time larrikin owner John Singleton.
The depth of his Strawberry Hill Stud dispersal underlined his valuable contribution to Australia's Thoroughbred industry.
Conducted by Magic Millions Bloodstock, registration of participation was required for the "closed-shop", unique auction held in front of 200 attendees on manicured lawns and beside bushland gardens via two large screens with horses left in mountain-view paddocks.
"People have had plenty of chances to inspect the horses at earlier times, so it was decided to have none of them in a sale's ring; and much safer leaving them where they are," a Magic Millions spokesperson said.
While absent, Singleton's long-time great mate and Magic Millions Bloodstock co-owner Gerry Harvey opened the sale's proceedings informing buyers of the rare opportunity to buy into some of the best Australasian breeding families.
Leading domestic and international buyers, as well as active and registered online bidders, were vying for a share of the spoils which ended a memorable era that spanned over 50 years.
Yulong signed under Highway Farm, and out-bid the opposition for the two top lots and catalogue standouts Miss Fabulass and Mokulua for $1.85 million and $1.6m, respectively.
Acquiring some of the best available racefillies and mares in recent times, Yulong's Zhang Yuesheng purchased 11 of Strawberry Hill's 20 broodmare offerings to add to his major Victorian investment at the magnificent "Yulong" property in the Mangalore district.
Miss Fabulass is a product of Singleton's early investment into the eight-year-old's UK sire sensation Frankel, after sending her triple Group 1 winning dam, Samantha Miss, to England for covering to Australian time. A Sydney Group winner, Miss Fabulass was not in foal. Five-year-old Redoute's Choice mare Mokulua was a Melbourne Group 2 winner and is shortly due to have her first foal, by Frankel.
While two were withdrawn, the unreserved auction grossed $15.497m for 55 sold lots for an average of $282,000.
The second foal of Miss Fabulass - a bay colt by champion sire I Am Invincible - fetched the top-priced yearling at $950,000, and sold to Kia Ora Stud and Tony Fung Investments.
The top-priced two-year-old was a Pierro filly from Singleton's home-bred VRC Oaks-G1 winner Dear Demi, also dam of Mokulua, which sold for $525,000 to Victoria's Glentree Racing.
While buying four of the 20 yearlings offered, including the Frankel colt out of the New Zealand stakes placed Key for $700,000, Highway Farm also bought Dear Demi, in foal to Zoustar, for $700,000, and Too Much Lippy, to Frankel, for $750,000.
Memorable home-bred star of 21 wins and $4.57m in stakes, 17-year-old More Joyous, not in foal, fetched $450,000, while one-year older and triple Group 1 winner Samantha Miss sold for $320,000, while Magic Millions Two-Year-Old Classic winner Karuta Queen went for $600,000.
Super Maiden races, which means additional prizemoney to such an event, have been introduced via Racing NSW to midweek city, provincial and country TAB race-programs.
The Super Maiden races provide a further $6.5m per annum in prizemoney across the state.
A country Super Maiden will be run at one country TAB meeting each week as well as at 65 showcase meetings with each to carry a $50,000 purse.
Two provincial Super Maidens will run each week carrying $60,000 in prizemoney, while metropolitan midweek programs will carry $100,000 prizemoney.
This comes on top of the already announced $27m per annum injected of prizemoney increases which commenced on August 1.
Johnny Duggan, one of the best jockeys of his time, passed away last month.
Apprenticed to legendary mentor Theo Green, Duggan won a host of feature races including the Bart Cummings-trained pair Vivarchi, in the 1976 Golden Slipper Stakes, and Gold And Black, in the 1977 Melbourne Cup.
His other top wins included the AJC Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Apollo Eleven in 1973, as well as Ming Dynasty in 1978.
