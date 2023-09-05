A Heterozygous black bull has claimed top-price at the Coota Park Blue-E bull sale on September 5, Woodstock, selling for $16,000.
Coota Park Blue-E S274 sold to Corio Ag, Canyonleigh, for $16,000.
Weighing 780 kilograms with a scrotal circumference of 39.5 centimetres, he displayed expected progeny differences (EPD) of 0.02 for back fat, -8.6 for mature weight (MW) and -2.1 for birth-weight (BW), being in the top 4 per cent of the breed world wide.
After being already used within to Coota Park program, the stud has also collected semen for domestic use.
Coota Park Blue-E S222 was one of the three second top priced bulls, also selling to Corio Ag, Canyonleigh for $14,000.
The Coota Park Blue-E Q008 son, weighed 792kg at 23 months-old, while placing in the top one pc for $ranch index and $profit with values of $178 and $28,653, respectively.
Being out of Coota Park Blue-E P507, he also ranked in the top 10 pc for BW with a value of -1 and a yearling weight (YW) figure of 95.
Corio Ag, bought Coota Park Blue-E S316 for $14,000, another second top-priced bull in the catalogue.
Going back to Paringa Money Maker L809 on his sire's side and Sprys Kate K142 on his dams, the 23 month-old bull, weighed 774 kg.
Corio Ag bought a total nine bulls, averaging $12,222.
The next bull in the draft to sell for $14,000 was Coota Park Blue-E S025, purchased by Paraway Pastoral Company, Cloncurry, Qld.
The Southern Profit son, going back to Leachman Prophet J030Z, measured a scrotal circumference of 38cm, with a ribeye-area (RE) of 1.07 and YW value of 100, ranking within the top nine pc of the breed.
Paraway Pastoral purchased 11 bulls in the catalogue to a total of $100,000 to average $9090.
The sale was conducted by Delta Agribusiness Young and Stockdirect, while providing an online interface on AuctionsPlus.
