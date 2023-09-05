The Land
Coota Park sale sees volume buyers step in on the market

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
Updated September 12 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 1:05pm
Cameron Rosser, Delta Livestock, Tim King, Stockdirect, Jon Wright , Coota Park Blue-E, Ben McGlynn and Peter Raleigh - Paraway Pastoral Co, Nick Hovey, Coota Park Blue-E. Photo supplied.
A Heterozygous black bull has claimed top-price at the Coota Park Blue-E bull sale on September 5, Woodstock, selling for $16,000.

