Despite strong community opposition, plans to use overhead powerlines rather than underground cables is the correct approach, an inquiry has found.
A NSW parliamentary committee last Thursday released its report looking at the feasibility of undergrounding transmission infrastructure for renewable energy projects, including the controversial HumeLink project.
"That, in considering all the evidence, the current plan for constructing HumeLink as a 500 kilovolt overhead transmission line is the correct approach especially given the applicable regulatory environment and the lack of any action to date in progressing the undergrounding option," the findings read.
The findings further stated cost as a core issue, as well as the delay undergrounding would cause.
One of the main concerns from the community has been the bushfire risk and the report stated the inquiry was satisfied with the bushfire mitigation.
"The memory of the 2019-2020 bushfires still looms large, and we would not endorse something we believed had a real risk of contributing to fires," the report said.
"However, based on the evidence provided by Transgrid and the Rural Fire Service we are satisfied that overhead transmission lines do not pose a risk of igniting bushfires, and that the right procedures are in place to manage risk if bushfires are present."
The inquiry's report was released a day after Transgrid released the environmental impact statement (EIS) for the Humelink project.
However, landholders were not convinced by the findings.
Jess Reynolds, Tumut, said the findings were disappointing.
"The fact that they're not putting the environment and agricultural practices to the forefront is disappointing" she said.
Ms Reynolds said the number of trees that were going to have to be cut down for overhead lines was a problem.
"Ultimately we are looking after the land as farmers," she said.
"How many trees are going to have to get cut down for this 70 metre corridor compared to underground being such a small corridor?"
Ultimately, for Ms Reynolds the issues all came back to the bushfire risk.
"Where I live got completely burnt out in the bushfires in 2019-20 and I had four kids at home - one child was five weeks old," she said.
"So for me the fact they're not putting the bushfire environmental risk higher up is really disturbing."
Ms Reynolds said there should be more focus on ways to alleviate future bushfires, particularly given the rates were tracking higher than predicted, according to the CSIRO.
"No one can understand a bushfire unless they've lived through it," she said.
Ms Reynolds said a major concern was with the feasibility report being on all transmission lines into the future, not just HumeLink.
"So I don't believe they're doing enough," she said.
Michael Katz, Gurrundah, said the entire exercise was pre-determined.
"I think the total process is a sham," he said. "We're supposed to have a planning process, but it's not useful if it's ignored."
Mr Katz said one of the main reasons he was pushing for undergrounding was the bushfire risk.
"We've seen bushfires started by powerlines many times," he said.
"The rest of the world has already figured it out. In Germany, in America, they are putting it underground."
