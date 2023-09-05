Stud buyers made strong competition at the Talbragar Border Leicester ram sale, held on-property near Dunedoo.
Talbragar sold 38 of 80 August/September 2022-drop rams at auction to average $1607, with the top-priced ram knocked down for $6200.
Purchased by Robyn Cosgrove, Rockley, the sale topper, Talbragar 182, sired by R200242, weighed 97 kilograms and recorded a stockscan figure of 32.03 squared centimetres for eye muscle area, 7 millimetres for fat, 40 centimetres for depth, 104cm for width and 37.9 microns.
Ms Cosgrove has previously purchased ewes from Talbragar and was happy with their performance.
"The top-priced ram has great figures and is well put together with good structure," she said.
"He'll go back into our stud of 140 ewes and we'll join him to about 50 of them."
Ms Cosgrove also purchased Talbragar 28, sired by G10065, for $5200 and Talbragar 294, sired by B200035, for $3600.
Talbragar 28 weighed 97kg and recorded stockscan figures of 36.4 micron, 110cm for width, 48cm for depth, 8mm for fat and 40.66sq cm for EMA.
Talbragar 294 weighed 97kg and recorded stockscan figures of 38.44sq/cm for EMA, 7mm for fat, 48cm for depth, 104cm for width and 31.5 micron.
Brendon and Kerry Cole, Sofala, purchased Talbragar 146, sired by R160867, for $5800.
The ram weighed 100kg and recorded a stockscan figure of 35.57sq/cm for EMA, 7.5mm for fat, 44cm for depth, 105cm for width and 38.8 micron.
Return client, CMS Rural Properties, Brooklyns, Warren, was out in force purchasing a total of 17 lots to average $1011.
Nutrien Warren livestock agent Harry Thuaux said the draft of rams had good length and depth.
"They'll be joined in January to 2400 ewes to breed quality first-cross ewes," he said.
CMS farm manager, Larry Wilson, said the Talbragar rams purchased in previous years have been of good quality and worked well with their program.
Talbragar co-principal Ben Simmons said the stud rams sold well and exceeded expectations given the current season.
"It was good to see the continued support from long term customers and they got good value for money," he said.
"The top-priced ram had a great length of body and carcase, he has been one of the top ones since a lamb."
In the females, nine of 10 stud ewes sold to a top of $900 to average $588. Of these, eight of the nine ewes sold online to bidders.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Dubbo and online via AuctionsPlus, with Brad Wilson, Nutrien, as auctioneer.
