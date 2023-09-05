The wool market made a surprising turn into positive territory last week.
The surprising part was the strength of the price lift as a bigger rise in the superfine sale was expected by some in the selling fraternity following weeks of weaker auctions.
When all was said and done, the Eastern Market Indicator finished last week on 1131 cents a kilogram, which was up 4c/kg on the week before. The Northern Indicator was generally stable, up just 1c/kg to hit 1172c/kg.
The biggest rises at the Sydney auction were for the 18- and 19-micron wools, which lifted 18c/kg and 19c/kg respectively.
The Australian Wool Exchange reported last week's result was the first daily rise since July 11, where a 17c/kg lift was recorded.
But the market joy was short-lived as the EMI lost all of the gains early this week to rest on Tuesday night at 1118c/kg.
Chinese buyer competition remains the sticking point for auction results, but there was a glimmer of positivity at the Inter-textile Exhibition, which is geared more towards worsted fabric, in Shanghai last week.
"Crowds were reportedly much better there, and some business was concluded, providing a little better sign for this side of the industry," Elders reported.
Elders' weekly report said stock levels in the worsted sector across China remain very low, with both domestic consumption and the ubiquitous uniform business keeping things moving.
"However the malaise of the past few months remains present in the China textile scene as their economic situation is just not conducive to a healthy domestic consumption which would normally be supportive of the market at this time of year," the Elders report said.
ANZ Agribusiness has reported demand from China's wool buyers for the Chinese domestic consumer, and their global wool customers, remains the biggest unknown as we head into spring.
"It is estimated that at least 50pc of Australian wool processed in China is destined for the domestic consumer, and early signs being reported of a slowing of the Chinese economy may impact consumer spending on items such as wool," the Spring Commodity Insights report from ANZ said.
"Other major end markets for Australian wool are largely spread throughout Europe and America, where cost-of-living pressures and risks of mild recessions in some nations remain present."
The ANZ report pointed out that as clothing in many cases was a discretionary spending choice, it was feasible that the usual spike in demand that comes with the northern hemisphere autumn and winter may not come to fruition this year - which, along with consistent supply, would keep any significant upside out of prices for Australian wool.
Meanwhile, Crowther woolgrowers Leon and Margaret Cosgrove and their son Luke have been watching the market, having just finished shearing all their grown sheep on their property Fernhill.
"We often sell in the early part of the year, but it just depends on how the prices are looking," Mr Cosgrove said.
The family said there was no hard and fast rule for when they market their wool, which comes in between 18 and 19.5 micron.
"The wool industry has been very good to us and enabled us to expand our business over the years," Mrs Cosgrove said.
"We didn't inherit our land, it's been through hard work and returns from the wool industry that we are in our current position."
Mr Cosgrove said the current conditions were part of the cycle.
"We've seen both the good and bad times and it's just a matter of taking advantage of the good times so you are ready when the cycle turns," he said.
