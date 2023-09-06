The Land
Home/Opinion

Land is for farming not power generation

September 7 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Land is for farming crops and livestock, not power generation.
Land is for farming crops and livestock, not power generation.

We find ourselves at an intriguing point in history, where the transitions between old and new seem to be happening at an ever-increasing pace, and lines between the practical and the theory are becoming blurred.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.