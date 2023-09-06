We find ourselves at an intriguing point in history, where the transitions between old and new seem to be happening at an ever-increasing pace, and lines between the practical and the theory are becoming blurred.
Across the inland of the state, we see paddocks of subsidised wind turbines and solar panels pop up as governments and investors shut down the coastal power plants, and as a result they have contrived a need for thousands of kilometres of new power lines that will criss-cross some incredibly productive agricultural land.
American novelist Mark Twain said something to the effect of "they're not making any more land", and that truth applies to our landscape.
The public service behind our local, state, and federal governments can, at times, seem like an amoeba disconnected from the real world. I'm no apologist for government, but I am cognisant that decisions are often made by those in Sydney who have never heard of some of the towns we live in, let alone appreciate the uniqueness and fragility of the landscape.
This is why we are inviting Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty and key staff to Dunedoo, a locality that finds itself at the nexus of so many big issues right now. It is important to give the Minister an opportunity to see for herself some of the problems our sector is facing.
If the bureaucrats are saying one thing, but the opposite is plainly true when seen from ground level, the Minister can step in and direct changes to improve outcomes.
With so many emerging landscape issues, it's imperative that governments understand the consequences of any plan or development.
Dunedoo has already seen a chronic upheaval from a failed government acquisition and sell-off for coal mining, and it is now at ground zero of the 'energy transition'.
Politicians and their advisors need to remember the words of Mark Twain, and not industrialise productive agricultural land simply to meet the demands of disconnected bureaucrats who live in a world of compromised understanding.
