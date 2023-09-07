The Land
Thursday is Threatened Species Day

September 7 2023 - 5:30pm
As part of the monitoring, the ecologists counted gliders along seven 500 metre transects through tall eucalypt forests using spotlights to detect the animals. Photo: supplied
Tomorrow (Thursday September 7) is Threatened Species Day and numbers of endangered Southern Greater Gliders are increasing in the vicinity of Wombeyan Karst Conservation Reserve.

