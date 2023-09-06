Buyers were chasing high-growth figures at Marocara Dorset's annual sale at Wongarbon on Tuesday, where 178 of 180 rams sold at auction to a top price of $3600 and $1271 average.
The remaining two rams were sold straight after the sale.
The top-priced ram, the 131-kilogram Marocara 441, was the sole purchase for JBM Ag, Wellington, for $3600.
By Bundara Downs 193638, the May-2022 drop lot had Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) in the top five per cent for weaning weight (WWT) at +12.3 and post-weaning weight (PWWT) at +19.2.
The second-top priced ram, Marocara 908, 106kg, was bought for $3100 by Shanks Farming, Collie.
An Ivadene 190025 son, the July-2022 drop ram ranked in the top 1pc for WWT and PWWT withfigures of +13.4 and +20, respectively, along with the top 10pc for carcase yield and lean meat yield (LMY) at +3.13 and +4.48.
Shanks Farming also purchased another Ivadene son, Marocara 832, 105kg, for $2500.
The July-2022 drop also had WWT and PWWT values in the top 1pc, at +13.4 and +20.5, along with the top 10pc for terminal carcase production (TCP), carcase yield and LMY.
Shanks Farming purchased a total of seven rams to average $2328.
Ben Shanks said his operation bred fat lambs and were regular buyers at the sale.
"We were just looking for the good post-weaning weights and going for a bit of eating quality," he said.
"I didn't really come in with a budget, I just wanted to pick out some of the better rams and pretty much got what we wanted."
Several significant volume buyers were also operating throughout the afternoon.
Most notable were long-term clients Steve and Babs Goldsmith, Urungie Partnership, Coonamble, who bought 29 rams to an equal-top price of $1200.
Sam Pratten, Molong, bought nine rams to a top of $2500 and $1733 average.
His top ram, Marocara 383, 114kg, was by Felix 200521.
The May-2022 drop lot featured in the top 10pc for WWT at +11.5 and PWWT at +18.3, and the top 5pc in LMY with +5.28.
Tom Harris, Cudal, also bought nine to a top of $1600 and $1222 average.
Nyngan-based RRBM Ag purchased 12 rams to a top of $1300 and $991 average, while the Mitchell Family Trust, Cudal, bought eight to a top of $1700 and $1287 average.
Glenleigh Pastoral, Eugowra, bought six to a top of $1900 and $1533 average.
Online buyers Gourock Partnership, Nimmitabel, bought 11 rams to an equal top of $1800 and $1336 average, while S and J Darling Brown, Walgett, bought seven to an equal top of $1100 and $1000 average.
Stud co-principal Alistair Kelly said it was great to see so many return buyers.
The stud focused on breeding rams with high growth figures, which were well sought at the top end of the sale, he said.
"Coming off an average of $3400 last year with the lamb job the way it is, we were very impressed we could empty the shed," he said.
"The top 5pc to 10pc of the genetics sold really well and then as you came down through the figures they obviously came back a bit.
"Repeat buyers, especially east of Dubbo, have always come to buy those particular growth traits and higher-figured lambs."
Carter Lindsay and Weber conducted the sale with John Lindsay, Dubbo, as auctioneer.
AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
