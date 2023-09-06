The Land
Marocara Dorsets ram sale 2023 results

By Rebecca Nadge
September 6 2023 - 5:00pm
Buyers were chasing high-growth figures at Marocara Dorset's annual sale at Wongarbon on Tuesday, where 178 of 180 rams sold at auction to a top price of $3600 and $1271 average.

