Stud bull longevity tips includes weight management

Rebecca Nadge
Rebecca Nadge
September 7 2023 - 6:00am
Shane Thomson, Holbrook Vet Centre, said managing stud bulls was a year-round exercise. Picture supplied
The beef industry needs a paradigm shift when it comes to the way sale bulls are presented, a vet says, with the current method of selling overweight two-year-olds having an impact on their longevity.

