The beef industry needs a paradigm shift when it comes to the way sale bulls are presented, a vet says, with the current method of selling overweight two-year-olds having an impact on their longevity.
Shane Thomson, Holbrook Vet Centre, said over-fattening bulls was a problem across breeds and was affecting the productivity of the animal, with the estimated working life of a stud bull at 2.8 seasons.
British and European breeds that were heavily fed for sale had the highest rates of breakdowns, he said.
"We need to have a whole paradigm shift in the industry whereby we trust in performance data and we select and purchase our bulls based on performance data and we stop needing to be impressed by them photogenically at sale time," he said.
"It's not to say we don't want some of the good things of phenotype, which is sound structure, good temperament, reasonable muscle score and those sorts of things.
"But we need to get away from being attracted to these really heavily presented bulls, because it is impacting their lifetime.
"If we spend $10,000 a bull - and at this point that probably doesn't even reflect an average bull, but for the sake of the argument - we've got working seasons varying from one to five seasons, with the average being three.
"The variation in cost per calf is between $70 and $230. It's a huge, huge difference in the calf cost of the bull team, depending on how long they work.
"The primary factor in that is how sound they were when you bought them, and how well you manage their weight."
Dr Thomson said bulls needed to be treated more like athletes, with their weight managed consistently throughout the year in the lead-up to joining.
Reducing digestible energy also reduced semen quality, he said.
"The worst scenario is bulls that are really fat all year round, they get to the end of winter, they're too fat and people go 'oh they're too heavy, I can't even use them on heifers - I'm going to rip a bit of weight off them'," he said.
"Right at the wrong time of year we're making the bulls lose weight because they're too heavy, but we're reducing their semen quality and reducing their libido.
"A much better scenario is the bull is maintained to a 2.5 to three body condition score from the end of joining to the end of winter, and then in the lead-up to joining we actually allow them to put on a little bit of weight.
"We put them out to work at a three to four score which will improve their libido and improve their semen quality."
Shorter joining periods and decreased ratios of bulls to females were also contributing to the higher rate of breakdowns, but Dr Thomson said more research was needed.
There was a lack of peer-reviewed research in the south, he said, and with the last studies carried out in the '80s.
Dr Thomson said Meat & Livestock Australia was willing to put funding towards further research.
"There's two things we want to do in the south... a large volume of research on simply why bulls are breaking down, so we can get a good summary on what that is," he said.
"The other part is having a look at the impact of sperm morphology - we would standardise all the bulls for other components of fertility and have a look at how much of an impact the percent normal on morphology has on the result."
Research would need to be conducted across breeds, he said, but anecdotal evidence suggested Wagyu bulls had far better longevity than other breeds.
Dr Thomson said Wagyus were usually much lighter and breeders did not present them in the same body condition.
"I don't have data to suggest an average age, but we're often testing 10 plus year old Wagyu bulls," he said.
"Angus - anecdotally again - would appear to be some of the worst because of their higher libido.
"Now don't get me wrong, libido is a real positive but we have up to 40pc breakdown in virgin Angus bulls due to balanitis, so penile infections and injuries, and a lot of that is related to libido."
Nucleus herds were often much sounder, he said.
"That's not because of the genetics - they're the same genetics - but it's because they never care for those bulls to present as well as sale bulls present," he said.
"They're lighter their whole life and until they're sold, producers have got no interest in them being fat.
"Those animals tend to have much better average working lives."
He also encouraged producers to monitor their bulls throughout joining, which included checking for common issues such as lameness or penile swelling, through to behavioural displays such as too much mounting.
"If you're seeing bull interactions increase but the females are seemingly quiet, it's a good opportunity to take some bulls out," he said.
"Keep an eye on weight loss - obviously it's normal for them to lose some weight, but not excessive weight loss.
"The final one is the activity of the females. Our best producers often have a very good handle on how things have gone on account of how many cows are on heat."
He encouraged producers to check virgin bulls every second day during the first joining.
"These are high value animals and there's a 40pc chance in an Angus bull of a penile injury," he said.
"Other bulls are probably getting checked two to three times a week for the first cycle."
