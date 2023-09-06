Varroa infestations hit 250, anger at Humelink inquiry, stud bull strategy and a lift in wool

Welcome back to Getting the Upper Land, where senior journalist Denis Howard and livestock editor Rebecca Nadge give a rundown of some of the stories featured in the paper. Making news this week:
The Varroa mite's march continues across NSW and some apiarists believe the time has come to move from containment, which they believe has not worked, to self management. Some beekeepers have found the NSW DPI communication process to be lacking.
Plans to use overhead powerlines rather than underground cables is the correct approach, an inquiry has found, despite strong community opposition. A NSW parliamentary committee last Thursday released its report looking at the feasibility of undergrounding transmission infrastructure for renewable energy projects, including the controversial HumeLink project.
The lentil market has exploded to life on the back of concerns about drought in both India, the world's largest importer of the pulse crop, and Canada, the world's largest exporter. It leaves Australian lentil producers in a favourable position in the lead-up to harvest with prices exploding to in excess of $1000 a tonne for both new and old crop.
A paradigm shift is required when it comes to the way sale bulls are presented, a vet says, with the current method of selling overweight two-year-olds having an impact on their longevity. Shane Thomson, Holbrook Vet Centre, said over-fattening bulls was a problem across breeds and was affecting the productivity of the animal, with the estimated working life of a stud bull at 2.8 seasons.
The wool market made a surprising turn into positive territory last week. The surprising part was the strength of the price lift as a bigger rise in the superfine sale was expected by some in the selling fraternity following weeks of weaker auctions.
