Kenny's Creek Angus top-priced bull heads to repeat buyers

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
September 6 2023 - 7:00pm
The $17,000 top-priced bull Kenny's Creek Prime Minister S85, which sold to Phil Williams, Alectown, with KMWL agent Luke Whitty, Forbes, and Kenny's Creek principal Sam Burton Taylor. Picture by Helen De Costa
Bulls with a good balance of phenotype and carcase data sold well at Kenny's Creek Angus, Boorowa, reaching a top of $17,000 at Wednesday's sale.

Livestock Writer

