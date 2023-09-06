Bulls with a good balance of phenotype and carcase data sold well at Kenny's Creek Angus, Boorowa, reaching a top of $17,000 at Wednesday's sale.
The stud offered 70 bulls with a clearance rate of 95 per cent and an average of $8015.
The top-priced bull for the sale was Kenny's Creek Prime Minister S85, repeat buyers, Phil and Helen Williams, Rubyvale, Alectown, for $17,000.
Weighing 930 kilograms, the Dunoon Prime Minister P758 son had growth figures in the top 13pc of the breed for 400-day weight and 600-day weight, along with +22 for milk and top one per cent for scrotal circumference, with a figure of +5.4.
The bull's actual scrotal circumference was 49 centimeters, and it had an eye muscle figure of +9.2 and an intramuscular fat figure of +4.2.
Phil Williams, Rubyvale, said the bull was a beautifully balanced bull, with a quiet temperament, as well as being a herd improving type of animal that he will join to a select line of cows within their commerical breeding operation.
The Williams also purchased two more bulls for an overall average of $11,666.
There was two bulls at the second top price of $14,000, one being Kenny's Creek Keystone S26, purchased by Brundah Pastoral Co, Binalong, and the other Kenny's Creek Prime Minister T436, purchased by Manna Station Pty Ltd, Corinella.
Keystone S26, 24 months, was a Landfall Keystone K132 son, and featured easy calving attributes, with of -0.4 birthweight, 10.3 direct calving ease and 9.5 for calving ease (daughters).
He also ranked well for milk, with a figure of +25, as well as +86 carcase weight and +2.3 for rib fat.
Kenny's Creek Angus stud principal, Sam Burton Taylor, said although the prices were down off the back of last year's sale, the result was a reflection of the current market and he was impressed with the amount of people that attended.
"(We had a) good clearance on the bulls, with a lot of loyal clients that are doing it tough selling livestock at the moment, but everyone has come away with good value," Mr Burton Taylor said.
The auction was conducted by Kevin Miller Whitley Lennon and Co, Forbes, and online via AuctionsPlus.
