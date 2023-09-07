Return buyers were out in force at the Winyar Poll Merino ram sale, held on property near Canowindra.
Buyers sought rams with a well-defined crimp and greater eye muscle depth.
Winyar sold 58 of the 80 rams offered, which were June/July 2021 drop to average $1598. The top-priced ram was knocked down for $4250 to George Gregory, Mountview, Boorowa.
The sale topper, Winyar 585, sired by Win-Prince, had Merinoselect Indexes of +40 eye muscle depth, +145 for Merino production and +140 for dual purpose.
Winyar 585 also had a 18-micron fibre diametre and coefficient of variation of 16.9 per cent.
Mr Gregory has purchased Winyar rams for the past decade and said he liked their doability and fertility.
"Our biggest selection key is the eye muscle and fat depth," he said.
"He (Winyar 585) has great wool style, good fat cover and is also a big upstanding user-friendly ram.
"I also think he is a ram that will be able to turn our lambs off a bit quicker.
"We run a mixed farm with mostly Merinos, we've got about 2500 Merino ewes, so he'll go out with them for joining."
Mr Gregory also purchased Winyar 584 for $3500.
The Win-37 son had figures of +41 EMD, +145 for MP+ and +135 for DP+.
Winyar 584 measured 18.1-micron fibre diameter and a coefficient of variation of 15.2pc.
In total, Mr Gregory purchased 11 rams to average $1731.
Winyar studmaster Allan Dawson said the high number of return buyers instilled him with confidence, as it meant the rams were performing in a wide range of climates.
"The top-priced ram is well over 100 kilograms so he is a very big sheep for an 18-micron wool," he said.
"As a lamb he cut well in excess of 8.7kg at six months, and he is a sheep that will breed on and leave a good type of ewe base through your flock.
"Good wool quality, frame and structure was consistent throughout the draft of rams presented today. "
Volume buyer and returning client, Maxsons Pty Ltd, Woolcara Station, Bungendore, was the bidder to beat, purchasing a total of 14 lots to a top of $2000, twice, to average $1235.
Daniel Lang, of Woolcara Station, said the operation had purchased Winyar rams for more than 13 years.
"When selecting the draft we looked at the micron, especially that heavier wool cover," he said.
"We run about 11,500 sheep and join about 4500 every year so these rams will be put back over 2500 Merino ewes.
"Our ewes will cut 5.5kg of skirted fleece, plus pump out 150 per cent Merino to Merino (lambs)."
Wills Mobile Contracting, Cookardinia, purchased four rams to a top of $2750 to average $1912.
John Harrison, Warrenbayne, Vic, purchased five rams to a top of $2250 to average $1470.
RR, JM and JM Stewart, Wirrinya, purchased six rams to a top of $1500 to average $1066.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock and Elders stud stock with Marcus Schembri, Nutrien Bathurst, as auctioneer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.