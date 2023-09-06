Hicks Beef cleared all 93 bulls in their on-property sale at Holbrook on Wednesday.
In the breakdown 44 black composite bulls sold to a top of $18,000 and average of $10,022, 13 black composite yearling bulls made to a top of $20,000 and average of $8692, 14 red composite bulls sold to $18,000 and averaged $11,142, five red composite yearling bulls made a top of $12,000 and averaged $9200, and 17 Red Angus bulls sold to a top of $17,000 and average of $11,941.
Overall all 93 bulls sold to an average of $10,311.
Tom Hicks, Hicks Beef, said he was very happy with the result and the support from both new and return buyers.
"The northern demand was the strongest we have ever had at a sale," he said.
"The data was a big factor - people were picking on API [All-Purpose Index], marbling and growth."
The top-priced bull was the black composite ABC T934 sold for $20,000 to Hillsboro P/L, Adelong.
The yearling bull ranked in the top five per cent for docility and top 10pc for calving ease (CE) and maternal calving ease (MCE).
Sired by DLW TPG Glory 5141G and out of ABC M674 the bull was homozygous black and homozygous poll.
Mr Hicks said he was a very well balanced bull with good calving ease and growth.
"He's a great type," he said.
The sale was conducted by Elders with Oliver Mason and Matt Tinkler as auctioneers, and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Full report to come.
