Northern demand strong at Hicks

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
September 6 2023 - 6:00pm
Repeat local client Zac Liley from Warranboo Partnership, Holbrook, and Tom Hicks, Hicks Beef. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
Hicks Beef cleared all 93 bulls in their on-property sale at Holbrook on Wednesday.

