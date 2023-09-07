The Land
Farrer 2023 White Suffolk ram sale sets new record top price

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
Updated September 7 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 3:45pm
Fletcher Roll, Jayden Budda-Deen, Nicholas Matthews and Bateson Pittman with the top-priced ram. Picture supplied
Fletcher Roll, Jayden Budda-Deen, Nicholas Matthews and Bateson Pittman with the top-priced ram. Picture supplied

Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School registered a record top price at its White Suffolk Ram sale while selling to five different states.

