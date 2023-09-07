Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School registered a record top price at its White Suffolk Ram sale while selling to five different states.
The top-priced ram, Farrer 220062, is destined for Victoria after being jointly bought by Anden White Suffolks, Woomelang, and Omad White Suffolks, Servicetown.
The ram sold for $30,200, cruising past the previous record of $21,100 set last year.
Stud manager Darren Smith was delighted with the result at the 29th annual on-property sale which averaged $3162.
Farrer 220062, a 13-month-old ram sired by Farrer 190111, ranked in the top one per cent for lamb eating quality (LEQ) 180.08 and had growth of 22.29, worm resistance -51 and muscle of 2.59.
Mr Smith said he was a clean, deep-bodied ram with outstanding growth and muscle in the loin and hindquarters, strong topline, smooth shoulders and a good twist.
Joel Donnan, Anden stud, and Damien Hawker, Omad stud, both had their eye on the top-priced ram and decided to team up prior to the sale.
The studs will share the ram - something they had done in the past.
"We were both looking to purchase that same type of ram, so not much point in going against each other," Mr Donnan said.
Mr Donnan said "the higher growth of the animal was a real key".
"With its eating quality data to go alongside of that makes it pretty impressive," he said.
Add in "good muscle and birth weights behind it as well", Mr Donnan said the ram was the complete package.
Mr Donnan is a return buyer to the Farrer sale but wasn't able to make it in person this year.
Instead, a group of students led by Bateson Pittman showed rams to Mr Donnan prior to the sale.
"They walked us over three or four different animals," Mr Donnan said.
"They were very professional and very good. They helped us a lot with the video call the morning of the sale."
The second top-priced ram Farrer 220181, sired by Farrer 200111, sold for $10,400 to Chelsea White Suffolks, Dandaragan, WA.
Other rams which sold for over $5000 were Farrer 220017,sired by Ashmore 200896, to Chelsea White Suffolks and Farrer 220173, sired by Valma 202189, purchased by Fingerpost White Suffolks, Monarto, SA.
Return buyers Peter and Fiona Morse, Coolah, purchased four rams to an average of $1425.
Meanwhile, other commercial buyers were Andrew Quayle, Gilgandra, who purchased five rams to average $1050 and Boowillia, Gowrie, purchased two rams to average $1150.
Rams went to NSW, Victoria, Western Australia, Queensland and South Australia from the sale which saw a clearance rate of 94pc.
Mr Smith said buyers were chasing low birth weight, high muscling and worm resistant sires with good meat-eating qualities. Over 80pc of the offering was in the top 5pc of LEQ rams in Australia.
Mr Smith thanked the agents of the sale, Garvin and Cousens, as well as the Farrer Year 10 animal management students who were actively involved in the direction and management of the stud.
Their contributions include DNA testing, sire selection, crutching, shearing the sheep including sale rams, vaccinating, drenching and lambing supervision.
"I thank the students for their commitment, effort and interest in striving to continually improve the Farrer White Suffolk sheep and stud," he said.
Mr Smith also made special mention of the farm staff for their continual assistance with the sheep and support of the students in undertaking the many husbandry duties.
AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.