Kuro Kin Wagyu top seller to Victoria

Wagyu bulls from Merriwa's Kuro Kin Wagyu stud have sold to four states, with the top-priced bull and equal second-top-priced bulls going to Victorian herds.
Kuro Kin catalogued 61 bulls, but five were withdrawn before the auction, with a clearance of 21 bulls averaging $8095.
After the sale, Kuro Kin manager Adam Withers remarked that it was "a tough day at the office".
Elders NSW state livestock manager Nick Hannaford said the sale result directly indicated how producers reacted to the prospect of a looming dry spell.
"If this sale had been six weeks earlier, it could have been a different story," he said. "It's an indication of the current market."
Kuro Kin N4431 T38, an April 2022 drop bull, was bought by Lachie Barclay, Mingawalla Ag, Beeac, Victoria, for $14,000.
The bull's Wagyu Breedplan data indicated it had estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +6.3 for eye muscle area (EMA), a Wagyu F1 Terminal $Index (F1I) of $223, and a Fullblood Terminal Index (FTI) of $237. Mr Barclay also paid $12,000 for Kuro Kin Itoshegenami084.
He said both bulls were sought for their marbling capacity, at +2, and would be used to produce F1 Wagyus from an Angus cow herd of about 1200 cows run on four properties in the Beeac and Inverleigh districts, west of Geelong, Victoria.
"The feedback we get is that you need good marbling (in the F1 progeny), and plus 2, if not plus 3, is what we're aiming for," Mr Barclay said.
He said the transition from producing pure Angus calves to the Wagyu F1 is mainly driven by the ability to gain forward contracts for the cattle as they go onto a finishing feeding regime.
"We can forward contract our grain, so why can't we do it with our cattle," he said.
The F1 calves are grown to weights ranging between 300 kilograms to 400kg before being sent to specialist feedlots in Queensland.
Another buyer from Victoria was Kurra Wirra Pastoral Company, Culla, with two bulls at $10,000 each, while Jack Patton, Berries Creek, Victoria, bought three bulls to a top of $12,000 and averaging $9000.
PFT McGirr, Wongaboori Station, Mendooran, bought two bulls for $9000 and $8000, while Tawarris Pastoral Company, Merriwa, bought two bulls at $6000 each.
Peter Collins, Breadalbane, Tasmania, bought four bulls to a top of $10,000, with one at $9000 and two at $6000.
The selling agents were Elders, with Lincoln McKinlay as the auctioneer.
