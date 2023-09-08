Haddon Rig has reached a new milestone with the celebration of its 40th on-property Merino and Poll Merino sale at Warren.
The stud sold 214 of 266 rams to average $2460. The sale's top price of $10,000 was reached twice.
In the breakdown, 99 horned rams sold to $5000 and averaged $2318, while 115 polled rams sold to $10,000 to average $2583.
The first of the two Poll Merino sale-topping rams, Haddon Rig 221280, was purchased by Scott Carrigan, Tyrone, Gurley.
The PB 200154 son was among the higher performing lots for growth traits in the sale.
The ram had Australian sheep breeding values (ASBVs) of +11.6 yearling weight (YWT), +11.1 post weaning weight (PWWT), +0.8 yearling eye muscle depth (YEMD).
The second Poll Merino sale topper, Haddon Rig 220358, by PB 200780, sold to interstate buyer Geoff Davison, Moorundie Poll Merino, Keith, SA.
James Morris, Bonanza Merinos, Walgett, purchased two polled rams, Haddon Rig 220794 and Haddon Rig 220326, for $8000 each.
These incuded Haddon Rig 220794, by PB 200780, which had a standout Merino production index of +181.4, while the second ram Mr Morris bought, Haddon Rig 220326, was by PB 180832.
As one of Haddon Rig's oldest stud clients, Mr Morris said the rams were well suited to his country and performed well in the Walgett district.
"We're just starting to move into the polled Merinos as I think they've caught up to the horns and are the way of the future," he said.
"The rams have plenty of wool on them with nice, even bodies.
"They'll be joined to our stud ewes and depending on the season, we'll probably give them approximately 80 ewes each.
"We're full feeding our sheep at the moment and we will be until (the season) breaks, but we're in this for the long haul.
"We strive to improve our genetics and over the years we've tried other studs, but we always keep coming back to Haddon Rig."
In the horned rams, Haddon Rig 220446, by HR 180084, sold to Boorooma Pastoral Co, Boorooma, Walgett, for $5000.
Haddon Rig assistant manager Olivia Falkiner said new and returning clients were present at the sale with rams selling to a number of studs.
"The polled stud is coming in leaps and bounds and we're seeing that with new clients through the door each year, how they're performing and the direction we're heading in every year," she said.
"If you take a long term view, which we do, markets have seen ups and downs before and while unfortunately we're in a down market and season for many at the moment we firmly believe in our product and that it will come back.
"We've got a great team at Haddon Rig from the reps and agents to the on-farm team and we wouldn't have been able to celebrate our 40th sale without them."
Rossgole Pastoral Co, Rossgole, Aberdeen, purchased 15 rams to a top of $4500 to average $2633.
Merringreen Farming, Merringreen, West Wyalong, purchased 13 rams to a top of $3000 to average $2346.
Luke Ridley, Caragabal, purchased eight rams to a top of $2500 to average $2312.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock and Elders stud stock with the online interface provided by AuctionsPlus. Lincoln McKinlay, Elders, Brad Wilson and John Settree, of Nutrien, were the auctioneers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.