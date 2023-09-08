The 555 hectare (1371 acre) Central West NSW property Omagh View has the ability to perform as a top class farming and/or grazing operation.
Located on Alagala Road, 20km north of Tullamore and 85km south of Narromine, the impressive property features principally responsive, highly productive soft red loam soils.
The property has been cropped under a share farming agreement for the past 11 years.
The current 2023 wheat crop is an excellent example of the productivity of the country.
Previously, Omagh View was run as a grazing operation focused on sheep and wool production.
The mainly open property also features good shade and shelter belts.
Working infrastructure includes a 95 tonne silo and two 65 tonne cone bottom silos positioned on a concrete slab.
There is also an older, unequipped three stand shearing shed that has power connected and an attached set of older set of timber and steel sheep yards.
There is also an older, uninhabitable two bedroom cottage with power connected.
Joint marketing agent Brian McAneney said Omagh View would impress with its smart appearance, production capabilities and preferred location.
The property is being auctioned excluding the crop, with settlement set down for after harvest.
Omagh View will be auctioned by Elders and JDL Livestock on October 10.
Contact Brian McAneney, 0417 277 424, Elders, or Joe Donelan, 0457 892 131, JDL Livestock.
