Farm dams have potential to power rural communities, says UNSW study

By Marion Rae
September 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Farm dams could become micro pumped-hydro plants and store otherwise wasted solar power. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
Farm dams could become micro pumped-hydro plants and store otherwise wasted solar power. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)

Tens of thousands of tiny, much cheaper versions of Snowy Hydro could reliably power Australia's rural communities, according to researchers.

