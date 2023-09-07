The Land
Trundle property auction delayed following surge in buyer interest

Updated September 7 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:30pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
The auction of the highly productive 3115 hectare Trundle grazing and cropping aggregation Glendale has been delayed until September 21. Picture supplied
The auction of the highly productive 3115 hectare (7698 acre) Trundle grazing and cropping aggregation Glendale has been delayed until September 21.

