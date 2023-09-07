Negotiations continue on Condobolin's Glenkerry, Kurrajong Brae

Negotiations are continuing on the Condobolin's properties Glenkerry and Kurrajong Brae, which were both passed in at auction on Thursday.
Both properties were passed in on bids from the floor: Glenkerry for $5.95 million and Kurrajong Brae for $1.975m.
A total of three parties registered to bid on Glenkerry, while there were four parties expressing interest in Kurrajong Brae.
There was a crowd of about 20 people in the Condobolin RSL Club for the event.
Marketing agent Paddy Ward, Ray White Rural, said negotiations were continuing on both properties.
Located in the Vermont Hill district about 90km north west of Condobolin, Glenkerry covers 3139 hectares (7757 acres), comprising of 2781 hectares (6871 acres) freehold land and an additional 358ha (887 acre) leasehold area.
Glenkerry was offered with 2590 hectares (6400 acres) of May/June planted wheat and barley crops.
Kurrajong Brae - which was presented combined with Old Town - covers 832ha (2055 acres) is located at Tottenham and was auctioned as a single holding.
Kurrajong Brae (676ha/1671 acres) and Old Town (155ha/384 acres) are about 80 per cent arable and were offered with a 668ha (1650 acre) wheat crop.
The open farming country is located about 2km from the Tottenham grain receival depot.
Glenkerry was offered by Orange-based brothers Tim and Jason Litchfield, who have transformed the property in recent years to create an efficient, easy to manage farm producing grain, cattle and sheep.
Glenkerry features soft, red kurrajong country with mainly red to red sandy loam soils with about 93 per cent of the property considered arable.
Water is supplied from 13 dams with at least one dam in every paddock. An anabranch of the seasonal Eremeran Creek also flows through the property.
Structural improvements include an as new 22x40x7m machinery shed with a 16x8m concreted work area, four 100 tonne aerated HE silos, two 80t fertiliser silos, a 220,000 litre steel water tank, 280 head capacity steel cattle yards, steel sheep yards, and a three stand shearing shed plus shearers quarters.
There is also a three bedroom weatherboard house and a 1000m airstrip with an aircraft hangar.
The property also has a gravel pit and features new gravel roads and hardstand around the sheds and silos.
Meanwhile, expressions of interest close on Thursday for the Forbes property Old Warroo Homestead, which is also being marketed by Ray White Rural.
Contact Paddy Ward, 0456 953 364, Ray White Rural, Condobolin.
