The Land
Home/News

Negotiations continue on Condobolin's Glenkerry, Kurrajong Brae

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated September 7 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Negotiations are continuing on the Condobolin property Glenkerry (pictured) and Kurrajong Brae at Topttenham, which were both passed in at auction on Thursday. Picture supplied
Negotiations are continuing on the Condobolin property Glenkerry (pictured) and Kurrajong Brae at Topttenham, which were both passed in at auction on Thursday. Picture supplied

Negotiations are continuing on the Condobolin's properties Glenkerry and Kurrajong Brae, which were both passed in at auction on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.