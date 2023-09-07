The 35th annual Millah Murrah Angus on-farm sale got off to a strong start.
The first 20 bulls sold to a $35,950 average and grossed $683,000.
Another lot, Millah Murrah Signpost S304, at lot 35, hit $200,000, to buyer Couch Pastoral from Nulawarree, Vic, and ABS Australia.
This was a Millah Murrah Milestone M308 son from a Klooney K42 daughter called Flower P162.
Previous sons from his donor dam have sold to average $38,000.
The sale got off to a blazing start, with the opening lot Millah Murrah Trooper T17, being knocked down for $30,000.
The next lot jumped ahead to $90,000 for Millah Murrah Thumper T43, by Banquet Quarter Pounder Q252, selling to New Turee, Yarralee, Cassilis.
The 19-month-old Thumper T43 out of Millah Murrah Flower P81 and was the first Quarter Pounder sire to sell and his dam was also the mother of last year's bull sale topper, Millah Murrah Sugar Ray S76.
Millah Murrah Thunderman T10 also was a feature among the first 20 lots, selling for $80,000, to Rosemount Pastoral, Boongarry, Jugiong.
The 20-month-old was sired by Millah Murrah Rocket Man R38 and is out of Millah Murrah Brenda R1. He was the first Rocket Man calf to be born.
Millah Murrah Tremble T308PV was brought forward from lot 95 to be the first yearling lot offered due to strong interest - and he did not disappoint.
The son of Millah Murrah Quartz Q29PV out of Millah Murrah Abigail M280PV was knocked down at $180,000 to ABS Australia, Burdoora, Vic.
His dam was a full sister to Abigail M293, the dam of Millah Murrah R275 which sold for $110,000 as a yearling in the stud's 2021 sale.
More to come as the sale progresses into the afternoon.
