Strong competition at Millah Murrah with first 20 bulls selling to a strong average

Updated September 7 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 2:00pm
UPDATE: Millah Murrah tops at $200,000 - the completed sale figures 

The 35th annual Millah Murrah Angus on-farm sale got off to a strong start.

