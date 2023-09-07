Grafton agents yarded 571 head of store cattle on Thursday in a buyers' market - for those with feed to hand.
The biggest influence at this market was news that prices paid by the feedlotters were down 30 cents a kilogram on last week, while grain at the farmgate rose nearly as much. And yet every lot sold, such is the diversity of conditions and production on the Clarence.
Steers 200 to 300 kilograms made up the majority of the yarding, 262 head, to average 234.3 cents a kilogram (274.4c/kg last store sale) or $598 ($667 last sale) and selling to a top of 270c/kg and $748 (330c/kg and $897 at the August 3 store sale).
Heifers in the same weight bracket, 68 head, averaged 172.6c/kg or $434 (213.9c/kg or $496 last sale).
Bullocks averaged 222c/kg (256c/kg in early August). A very small yarding of cows with calves averaged $465 with their condition playing a factor.
Grafton bullock fattener Tom Grantham, Old Lilypool Road, sold 19 grown steers that sold to a top of $1255 for Angus cross and $1100 for Hereford both types at 222c/kg.
The very quiet Brahman and Brahman-cross steers, 529kg, made 204c/kg or $1080 going like most of the others to Ulmarra bullock finisher Paul Carleton who has feed coming on his flood country.
Mr Grantham was philosophical about the price hit on the day.
"Those bullocks like me, I don't know why. When I am in the paddock they come up and nuzzle my hat. But it is better to sell now and take a hit and be able to feed what's left."
There have been rain showers on the tablelands and Harold Petit, Pinkett, came away with Angus steers 290kg for 258c/kg or $748, which topped their weight division on price.
"My paddocks have a green tinge," he said. I will grow these out for the feedlots and if that doesn't work out I'll keep them until they are bullocks."
Vendor of the week Nattai Investments, with country in the lower Clarence Valley, sold handy looking Hereford-cross steers 306kg for 264c/kg or $808 going to an Ulmarra producer.
Tessa Lock and Julian Wall, Upper Orara, bought 15 of those calves from first cross cows, Brahman over Hereford, 250kg for 256c/kg or $640 and will tip them into a rested paddock with the likely chance of spring showers, given their safe country.
Soft Charolais-cross steers went to Queensland's central tablelands including one pen 271kg for 268c/kg or $728
The heifer market followed suit with quality calves discounted due to the season.
Alexander Downs purchased the better pens including Charolais cross 284kg for 196c/kg or $557.
This week's store market was conducted by Donovan Livestock and Property with Mitchell Donovan and Jonny Cowan taking bids from the rostrum.
