Downward price pressure continues to bite but opportunity buyers make the most of Grafton store sale

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated September 7 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 3:30pm
Grafton backgrounder Tom Grantham, Old Lilypool Road, sold quiet Brahman steers for $1080 a head or 204 cents a kilogram during Grafton's store sale on Thursday in a bid to ease pressure on-farm. His steers went to nearby flood country just now turning green.
Grafton agents yarded 571 head of store cattle on Thursday in a buyers' market - for those with feed to hand.

